Everton are now talking with potential new investors again after contact between the two parties had stopped, journalist Paul Brown had told GIVEMESPORT.

There's been plenty of trouble on the pitch for Everton in recent years, but issues off the pitch are just as bad at the moment.

Everton news - Investment

The Merseyside club currently find themselves just outside of the relegation zone, with a real threat of falling down into the Championship next season.

However, the performances of Sean Dyche's side aren't the only issue ongoing at Goodison Park.

Last month, the Premier League released a statement confirming that Everton had allegedly breached Profitability and Sustainability rules, which has now been referred to an independent commission.

Earlier this year, the Liverpool Echo revealed that Everton were in talks with MSP over potential investment, but everything had gone quiet after the Premier League's announcement.

However, journalist Brown has provided a positive update on potential investment at Goodison Park.

What has Brown said about Everton?

Brown has suggested that talks had stopped between MSP and Everton, but they now appear to be back on again.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Something has changed over the last week or so, yes. It had gone very quiet with MSP and talks had basically completely stopped for nearly a month. There had been no contact between the two parties. That was for a number of reasons.

"I don't believe it has anything to do with the Premier League investigation but there are other problems in the background too, with the clubs finances that I think were scaring off potential investors.

"But yes, it sounds now like MSP are talking to the club again and still willing to invest. Whether that deal will actually happen, we don't know yet, but it's certainly much more positive than it was about a week ago."

What's going on at Everton?

Evertonians have been protesting regularly over the last few years, which has been stepped up this season after a difficult period on the pitch.

With a new stadium on the way but the threat of relegation now serious, fans at Goodison Park are majorly concerned about the state of their club.

Losing the financial boost participating in the Premier League gives you could be catastrophic for Everton.

Seven of the Toffees squad are earning £100k-a-week or more, according to Spotrac - a wage bill which could be unsustainable in the Championship.