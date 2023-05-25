Everton’s potential takeover by MSP Sports Capital is “very likely to be completed” at Goodison Park, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Sean Dyche’s Toffees are facing a last-day battle to avoid the drop into the Championship next season.

Everton takeover news – MSP Sports Capital

According to BBC Sport, Everton have reached an exclusivity agreement with MSP Sports Capital as they look for further investment in the club.

The New York-based firm has moved ahead of 777 Partners in the bid for the Merseyside outfit, with Farhad Moshiri looking to raise funds at Goodison Park.

The same publication reports that the Toffees need funding for their new Bramley Moore Dock Stadium after costs increased from around £500m to £760m.

MSP are believed to be looking for a 25% stake in the Blues for a takeover to be completed.

Given they have lost over £430m over the last five years, it’s understandable why Moshiri would look to seek further investment to avoid the ramifications of breaching the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play rules.

However, should Sunday’s fixtures result in Everton’s relegation to the Championship, the club could find themselves in a further financial mess as they attempt to build a new stadium in the absence of Premier League revenue.

But Brown believes that “all the indications” point to an agreement being reached for a deal between the Everton owners and MSP being completed.

What next for Brown and Everton?

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: “As far as I'm told, it's a deal very likely to be completed. It all depends if they find something in the books they don't like, or if the talks don't go well for some other reason, it could still be a problem. But all the indications are that this deal will go through.”

What next for Everton?

Whilst talk of MSP’s investment is a huge boost for Everton and the club’s supporters, all focus will be on Sunday’s do-or-die Premier League showdown with AFC Bournemouth at Goodison Park.

Dyche’s men need a win to secure their place in next season’s top flight.

If the Toffees fail to win, then matters become complicated, with Leicester City and Leeds United looking to avoid the drop to the Championship at the Merseyside outfit’s expense.

A draw for Everton alongside a win for the Foxes could see the East Midlands outfit stay in the Premier League ahead of Dyche’s men, whilst a Leeds victory coupled with a three-goal swing would see the Whites finish above the Blues.

And a defeat at Goodison Park would mean that a win for either Leicester or Leeds would see the Toffees drop into the Championship, which would be nothing short of a catastrophe for the club both on and off the pitch.