Everton could “eventually end up in administration” after negotiations for further investment in the Goodison Park outfit have broken down, as journalist Paul Brown provides GIVEMESPORT with his verdict on the situation.

The Toffees find themselves in financial peril as head coach Sean Dyche aims to keep things in order on the pitch.

Everton news – Latest

According to The Athletic, Everton’s hopes of securing further investment have been dealt a blow after MSP Sports Capital withdrew from talks in taking a minority stake in the club. The New York-based firm signed an exclusivity agreement with the Toffees in May, meaning they were in prime position to secure the Premier League club as part of their investment portfolio.

The deal would have seen MSP invest around £150m in convertible debt, with £100m of that earmarked for the Everton Stadium Development Company, responsible for constructing the club’s new Bramley-Moore Dock home. Any remaining funds would have gone to the club. However, a deal is now dead in the water after opposition from Everton’s existing lenders, Rights and Media Funding Limited, coming as another blow to the Merseyside outfit’s prospects of investment in the club.

Unsurprisingly, club owner Farhad Moshiri finds himself under pressure, with the minority takeover’s collapse happening in the final week of the summer transfer window, in a season where Everton are pointless after three winnable Premier League fixtures. Further uncertainty remains over when the club can move to their new stadium, with their new home still under construction ahead of a prospective departure from Goodison Park next season.

Everton's summer signings Fee Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal) Loan Youseff Chermiti (Sporting CP) £15m Ashley Young (Aston Villa) Free Jack Harrison (Leeds United) Loan Beto (Udinese) £25.75m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Brown said about Everton?

Brown believes the club is in limbo and has revealed that “some people” feel Everton could end up in administration if an investment isn’t found in time.

Speaking on the latest Everton developments, Brown told GIVEMESPORT: “After the MSP deal collapsed, there was potentially an interesting and game-changing interest from a very large and well-known investment group. But I'm told that group has since walked away. The club is once again in limbo as a result.

“If it can't find investment, some people feel there is a real threat Everton could eventually end up in administration. You only have to look at the notes to the previous year's accounts to see that is a very real prospect under certain conditions. We're not at that point yet, though.”

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, All The Gossip And Done Deals This Transfer Window

What next for Everton this summer?

While news of a collapsed deal with MSP is at the forefront of the Everton faithful’s minds, the Toffees remain focused on improving their squad before the end of the summer window. Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Merseyside outfit will launch a final attempt to sign Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto, having had four offers, the latest of which was worth £25m, turned down.

Meanwhile, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has told GMS that Southampton winger Kamaldeen Sulemana could act as an alternative to the Italy international, who is valued at £30m by the Saints. However, Everton have welcomed Udinese striker Beto to Goodison Park for £25.75m, who will hope to fire the club to Premier League survival this term.