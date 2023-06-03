Everton’s potential new investors, MSP Sports Capital, have “cause for concern” at Goodison Park following the UK Government’s investigation of Farhad Moshiri, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Toffees are seeking new investment in Sean Dyche’s side after securing their place in next season’s Premier League.

Everton takeover news – Latest

According to BBC Sport, Everton have reached an exclusivity agreement with MSP Sports Capital for investment into the club.

The Toffees require further funding for their new stadium, built on Bramley-Moore Dock, after the costs increased from £500m to somewhere in the region of £760m.

Last week, Brown told GIVEMESPORT that a deal was “very likely to be completed” as the Merseyside outfit look to settle into their new home in the coming years.

However, due to his links with Alisher Usmanov, MSP’s decision to invest in the club may have been dealt a blow, with owner Moshiri becoming a “person of interest” to the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI).

Brown has claimed that MSP “remain the favourites to buy into Everton”, but recent developments have caused a “slight complication.”

What has Brown said about Everton?

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: “MSP remain the favourites to buy into Everton. The original deal on the table was a £105m buy-in for 25% of the club and two seats on the board.

“There's been a slight complication with the news this week that the UK Government are investigating Moshiri as an associate of sanctioned individual Alisher Usmanov.

“I think that's cause for concern with MSP, and their lawyers will want that situation cleared up as soon as possible.”

What next for Everton?

Everton will hope that the investigation reaches a positive outcome as they look to put two disappointing seasons behind them, having just scraped Premier League survival for the second consecutive campaign.

Dyche will hope that further investment eases the financial pressure on building the stadium as he turns his focus to the summer transfer window to improve on the side’s struggles this term.

The Toffees have already decided against turning Conor Coady’s loan move into a permanent deal for £4.5m as they focus their energy on recruits in the upcoming market.

But the Goodison faithful hope this isn’t a sign of the club’s lack of financial muscle in the market, with the Merseyside outfit set for their most crucial transfer window in many a year ahead of what is a pivotal season for one of England's biggest clubs.