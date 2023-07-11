Everton have essentially secured further investment to be made in the Goodison Park outfit when a deal is concluded with MSP Sports Capital in the near future, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Sean Dyche will hope for financial backing to steer the Toffees away from a third consecutive Premier League relegation battle.

Everton news – Latest

According to the i, Everton are still battling Financial Fair Play issues heading into the new season as they look to secure further investment in the club to steer away from any reprimands from the Premier League.

The Toffees have seen their funds drained by several factors, including poor recruitment during the ownership of Farhad Moshiri and the cost of building their new Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium, due to be completed in late 2024.

However, Everton are in advanced talks with New York-based private equity firm MSP Sports Capital over further investment in the Merseyside outfit.

Sources close to the talks have told the publication there is “no timeline” on the conclusion of a deal owing to the “very complex” nature of the investment.

However, the group are hopeful that a deal will be finalised soon, having already given the club an interim loan to help with the finances of building their new stadium.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT in May that MSP’s takeover deal was “very likely to be completed”, hinting that Everton will be provided with crucial funding in their financial struggles.

And the journalist says it’s difficult to judge when an announcement will be made, but the expectation is that a deal will be “rubber-stamped” soon.

What has Brown said about Everton?

Asked about when further investment at Everton will arrive, Brown told GIVEMESPORT: “It’s difficult to say when any announcement will be made. The deal is essentially done for these investors to come in.

“They've raised significant money earmarked to go into the club that will help. Everyone is expecting this to be rubber-stamped, signed, sealed and delivered in the near future.

“These things sometimes take time, but I believe we're close to seeing it completed and that there will be some good news for Everton fans in the near future.”

What next for Everton?

Before an investment is made, Everton will focus on cost-cutting and making smart signings to avoid falling foul of the Premier League’s FFP regulations.

The Toffees look to have secured their first addition of the summer, with free-agent Ashley Young on the verge of joining the Toffees after being released at the end of his contract with Aston Villa last season.

Dyche hopes to have more clarity come the Premier League’s return in August, with his squad in desperate need of a rebuild, having faced two consecutive relegation battles.

The 52-year-old’s side welcome Fulham to Goodison Park on the opening day before they face a West Midlands double header as they travel to Aston Villa, whilst Wolverhampton Wanderers’ trip to Merseyside rounds off August.

Therefore, the Everton faithful will hope progression is made on investment soon as the start of the season draws ever closer.