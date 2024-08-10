Highlights Phillips' performance has dipped, had a tough time adapting after struggling at Manchester City.

High weekly wages make him a risky investment for Everton despite his past success at Leeds.

Poor stats at West Ham may indicate that he is not worth the financial risk for the Toffees.

With the new Premier League season arriving fast on the horizon, English clubs will be desperate to get their transfer business wrapped up as soon as possible. For teams like Everton, however, that should not mean panicking, as could be the case with their interest in Kalvin Phillips.

Up to this point in the window, the Toffees have brought in five senior players. Jesper Lindstrom and Jack Harrison will be with the club on loan, while have landed Jake O'Brien, Tim Iroegbunam and Iliman Ndiaye on permanent deals.

That said, there are still issues for Sean Dyche in midfield following the exits of Andre Gomes, Dele Alli and most notably Amadou Onana. With that in mind, the club should target at least one more central midfield reinforcement before the window slams shut, but they would be wise to avoid Manchester City castaway Phillips.

GIVEMESPORT sources understand that the 28-year-old is of interest to Everton, who are considering a loan move for the £45m man. If playing time can be guaranteed, at this late stage of the summer, the player would likely be keen.

Man City Outcast Phillips Wrong for Everton

Woeful West Ham loan a red flag

Once upon a time, Phillips was one of the most sought-after midfielders in the Premier League, pulling the strings for Leeds United as they rose from the Championship into the top flight, while also starring in midfield for England at Euro 2020. But that was a long time ago.

Indeed, his ill-fated move to Manchester City in the summer of 2022 saw him struggle to adapt to life under Pep Guardiola, who bluntly stated that the midfielder was overweight during his first campaign at the Etihad. He managed just 12 Premier League outings that term, largely watching on from the bench as City won the treble.

Amid a lack of game time, the Englishman was once more an outcast in the early stages of the 2023/24 season. Making only four league appearances before January, he then joined West Ham on loan last winter. This is when disaster struck.

Evidently rusty and low on confidence following his lack of game time, Phillips made mistake after mistake for the Hammers. Most notably, with David Moyes' men leading Newcastle United 3-1, he came off the bench, gave away a penalty, and watched his team lose the game 4-3. He then swore at angry fans when getting on the team bus after the defeat.

He also made another high-profile mistake vs Manchester United, leading Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane to call him "sluggish". Commenting after the game, via Daily Mail, Keane expressed his confusion over Phillips' efforts on the ball after he lost it shortly before the Red Devils made it 3-0. He said:

"Phillips, I don't know what he's trying. The way I look at it, he's sluggish. But you've got to get punished and I think [Scott] McTominay does really well here because it's just a nice weighted pass, 3-0."

Not worth the money

Stay clear of £150k wages

With £50m plus add-ons in the bank after the sale of Onana, Everton may feel as though a loan move for Phillips provides good value for money. However, on a reported £150,000-per-week, the Man City ace won't come for cheap.

For a club with such widely publicised financial concerns, that sort of money is not something to be overlooked. If he was a sure thing, maybe a loan could be justified but a closer look into his stats during his short spell with West Ham suggests Phillips just isn't worth the risk.

Kalvin Phillips Premier League Stats 2023/24 Games 12 Starts 3 Goals 0 Assists 0 Possession Lost Per Game 5.4 Red Cards 1 Error Led to a Goal 1 Penalties Committed 1

Of all the 26 players to get any game time for the Hammers in the league last term, Phillips had the worst average rating, managing a woeful 5.89. His passing was one of his biggest strengths at Leeds United but managed an accuracy of just 80% under Moyes – ranking him 11th in the squad, not ideal when that's supposed to be one of his best traits. On top of that, his average number of passes wasn't high either (21.9 per game, 13th in the squad overall).

In terms of providing defensive cover, he didn't excel. For tackles, he ranked 8th in the squad; on interceptions, he ranked 11th; he came in at 20th for clearances; while he also gave away more fouls per 90 (1.8) than any other West Ham man.

With a complete lack of confidence, it's unclear what Phillips can bring to Dyche's team. His previously exemplary passing skills are now no longer anything to write home about and he doesn't deliver in terms of defensive attributes either. Add to that Guardiola's past criticism of his fitness and his £150k wages and this deal has red flags written all over it.

Stats via Transfermarkt, SofaScore, and WhoScored (as of 10/08/24).