Everton need to part ways with Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer as the English striker continues to struggle with injury issues during David Moyes' remarkable turnaround at Goodison Park.

Calvert-Lewin sat out the Toffees' 1-1 draw at home against Arsenal on Saturday, the ninth consecutive Premier League game he's missed due to a hamstring injury. That has largely been the story of his career in recent years, with constant fitness struggles taking hold, and the club's patience must be running out by now.

The new owners, The Friedkin Group, will decide the 28-year-old's future at the end of the season because his contract expires as it stands. Moyes hasn't struggled without the 11-cap England international, though; his arrival has breathed new life into Beto, who has managed five goals in 12 games, while Iliman Ndiaye, who scored the equaliser from the spot against Arsenal, is among other attackers who have come to the fore.

Everton Must Let Calvert-Lewin Go

The English striker's injury issues make him unreliable

Calvert-Lewin's poor injury record has become a real problem for the player and his club in recent years. Since suffering a broken toe in 2021, he has sat out 78 of Everton's games across competitions (via Transfermarkt) due to various injuries.

Martin Keown insisted on TNT Sports that the 71 goals he's managed in eight seasons were 'simply not enough' despite the Sheffield-born frontman being 'unfortunate'. There's no denying that a goalscoring record leaves much to be admired, especially because he displayed consistency in front of the goal before the injuries started piling up.

Calvert-Lewin started Moyes' return to Goodison promisingly with a goal and an assist in three outings but the injury curse struck again. The Scot has other options at his disposal that have more than dealt with the Englishman's absence, and this should be enough for the Scottish coach to bid farewell to one of the club's longest-serving players. He's been with the Merseyside outfit since August 2016, with a highlight coming in the 2020-21 season, when he registered two hat tricks.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin Goals and Assists Per Season At Everton (Premier League) Season: Appearances: Goals: Assists: 2024-25 (Ongoing) 22 3 2 2023-24 32 7 2 2022-23 17 2 1 2021-22 17 5 2 2020-21 33 16 1 2019-20 36 13 1 2018-19 35 6 2 2017-18 32 4 5 2016-17 11 1 0

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dominic Calvert-Lewin is Everton's 14th all-time top scorer (71 goals in 269 games).

Everton have picked up 12 points in nine games without Calvert-Lewin, scoring 14 goals and securing wins over Leicester City (4-0) and Crystal Palace (2-1). This upturn in form has been impressive, but they could bolster Moyes' attack this summer and find a replacement.Reports suggest Besiktas' Semih Kilicsoy is a target. The 19-year-old has managed seven goal contributions from centre forward and out on the left. They may not be getting a fee for Calvert-Lewin, but they'll rid themselves of his £100,000 weekly wages (per Capology), which makes him the joint-fourth highest earner at Goodison.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt