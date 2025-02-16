The striker position at Everton has been Dominic Calvert-Lewin's to lose for far too long, but this summer should be the end of that cycle after what Beto has produced in recent weeks.

The England international has been the first-choice striker at Goodison Park since breaking through into the first team, despite a relatively average goalscoring record and a horrible fitness record under several managers.

That looked set to continue when David Moyes returned to the Toffees last month, before a hamstring injury saw the 27-year-old ruled out for a number of weeks once again. Then up stepped Beto, who has surely now made the position his own.

Beto Must Be Everton's First-Choice Striker

Calvert-Lewin out of contract this summer

The 27-year-old Guinea-Bissau international has long awaited his chance at the club he adores, so much so that he contemplated a January exit back to Serie A for more regular game time.

But with Sean Dyche getting the sack and Calvert-Lewin getting injured again, Beto has been gifted a chance to prove himself worthy of a first-team spot and he has taken it with both hands.

The former Udinese star has netted four times in his last four appearances for the Toffees, including in the 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday evening which helped the club move 13 points clear of the relegation zone.

It's a big relief for the side who have struggled to score goals this season with Calvert-Lewin, who earns a reported £100,000-per-week at Goodison Park, netting just three Premier League goals all season in 22 appearances.

Calvert-Lewin is set to be out of contract this summer and there has been plenty of concern that he could leave for free having been such an important member of the squad, but it now seems it may not be an issue.

Everton have had plenty of problems with their finances in recent years, but getting a £100,000-per-week player off the books who can't produce at the highest level or stay fit may be a good thing - especially when there is already someone at the club who clearly can do better.

Beto has proven himself to be ready to step up and take on the mantle of being the number one striker at the club, and that means it's now time to move on from Calvert-Lewin once and for all.

