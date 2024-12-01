Just a single win in the last seven outings, Sean Dyche's tenure at Everton may well be coming to an end shortly, and the club must look to appoint former Chelsea boss, Graham Potter, to lead a new rebuild at the club.

Languishing in 15th in the table, the Toffees have failed to impress this term, and a crushing defeat at the hands of Manchester United epitomized many of their struggles. It has become a regular occurrence over the past few seasons, and Everton's never-ending frailties on the pitch have constantly landed the side in a nervy relegation battle. Though Dyche has managed to navigate the club away from the drop on these occasions, even in arduous circumstances, such as amid the substantial point deductions last campaign, the club has nonetheless stagnated.

Changes are due soon, and with the impending Friedkin Group takeover expected to be completed by the end of this year, the Everton top brass must make the crucial decision on the Englishman's future, while Potter is still available to hire.

Potter the Ideal Replacment for Dyche

The former Brighton manager has previously excelled in the Premier League

A dismal end to his tenure as Chelsea manager will have fended off immediate interest in clubs looking to hire a new manager, but Potter's impact at Brighton must not be forgotten. During his three seasons at the south coast side, the English tactician, previously described as a "genius", broke numerous records, subsequently guiding his men to their greatest ever finish in the English top-flight - a ninth place finish with 51 points. His tactical flexibility and initiative deployed with the Seagulls earned plaudits from fans and critics alike, with Pep Guardiola claiming he was a "big fan" of Potter:

"Brighton are a joy to watch, a joy to analyse"

From Everton's perspective, aside from some defensive solidity, there has been little else exciting to watch for supporters. In fact, no other Premier League team has scored fewer goals than their 10 this term, which effectively summarizes their lackluster football. The appointment of Potter would bring a refreshing tactical identity to the club, and this could be the key to repairing the vapid attack at Goodison Park.

The talented likes of Dwight McNeil, Jesper Lindstrom and Iliman Ndiaye suggest that this could all be possible with the current squad. However, the prospective ownership at the club is expected to invest heavily in the upcoming January transfer window, and the club could make as many as three new signings. This could be the ideal time to supply a new appointment like Potter with reinforcements as required.

Sean Dyche's Managerial Record at Everton Matches 76 Wins 25 Draws 21 Losses 30 Points per match 1.26

Ultimately, Everton's higher-ups must make a decision soon and, particularly considering the humiliating 4-0 loss to United, dismissing Dyche should be the next step. A number of clubs will have considered Potter as their new manager, who has been available to sign since April last year. Everton should move fast if they are to secure a key figure as part of their rebuild under new owners.

