Everton must seriously consider cashing in on Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the January transfer window to give Sean Dyche a chance of avoiding relegation this season.

The Toffees are on a run of just one defeat in their last eight games in the Premier League following their 0-0 draw with Brentford on Saturday afternoon, which leaves them in 15th place in the table and just three points above the relegation zone.

While the form sounds good, a huge issue rearing it's head once again for the manager is the lack of goals the side is scoring. Another blank against the Bees means Everton have failed to score in any of their last three games, and star striker Calvert-Lewin is now on a run of eight games without a goal.

If you stretch that form-guide back even further, the former England international has netted just seven times in his last 40 appearances in all competitions.

Considering the fact he earns £100,000-per-week for a team who are known to have huge financial problems, he must deliver far more to even remotely justify that figure.

Everton Must Cash In on Calvert-Lewin

He's out of contract in the summer

The bigger problem for Everton is the fact that Calvert-Lewin's contract is due to expire in the summer, and so far he has shown no intention of renewing his terms at Goodison Park beyond this season. For Everton that is simply a disaster, and they must look to cash in for whatever they can get in January.

There was interest in the summer from Newcastle United in particular, but a deal couldn't be agreed and it never materialised. There has since been talk they could return for him in January, and Everton must consider that.

It's clear that Dyche needs more from his forwards, but he isn't lacking in options. Beto was a £30m signing from Udinese and has shown glimpses of quality when he has played, and the club have been reportedly demanding "exorbitant amounts" to sell him.

Meanwhile the club also signed Armando Broja on loan from Chelsea in the summer, and he is set to return from an achilles injury imminently.

Once he is fit and raring to go, those two should be competing for the starting striker berth for the Toffees. Calvert-Lewin has had his chance, failed to do anything with it and shown no commitment to the cause. Selling him and bringing in some money not only means they don't lose him for nothing, but it means they can reinvest in January to strengthen the squad elsewhere and avoid relegation.

Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. That is the situation Dyche currently finds himself in with Calvert-Lewin as the starting number nine.

Everton must sell him and move on as soon as they can. It could literally be the difference between being a Premier League or Championship side when they enter Bramley Moore Dock Stadium next season.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 23/11/2024.