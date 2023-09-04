Everton full-backs Nathan Patterson, Ashley Young and Vitaliy Mykolenko’s performances have been “quite alarming” this season, as journalist Paul Brown drops his verdict to GIVEMESPORT on the roles they will play at Goodison Park.

Sean Dyche will be concerned about his Toffees side’s start to the Premier League campaign.

Everton news – Nathan Patterson, Ashley Young and Vitaliy Mykolenko

Everton have picked up just one point this season, having earned a 2-2 draw at relegation favourites Sheffield United last weekend. The Blues notched their first two goals of the Premier League season at Bramall Lane, having been beaten 1-0, 4-0 and 1-0 again by Fulham, Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers, respectively.

Last weekend’s result inspired Patterson to claim Everton “are getting there” in a social media post, as the £28,000 per-week earner lumbers up for the international break. Having conceded eight goals in four games, Dyche will have to bring his backline under scrutiny in training over the coming weeks, with £83,000 per-week veteran Young and £58,000 per-week earner Mykolenko likely to come under scrutiny.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that there is a “big question mark” over whether Everton will be strong enough in defence, having failed to bolster their options at the back on Deadline Day.

“There is still a big question mark over whether they are going to be strong enough in defence. They haven't done enough in the market to convince me they will not be in a relegation battle. After the international break, they have three fixtures that I really do feel will go a long way to determining whether I am wrong about that,” said Jones.

Everton's summer signings Fee Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal) Loan Youseff Chermiti (Sporting CP) £15m Ashley Young (Aston Villa) Free Jack Harrison (Leeds United) Loan Beto (Udinese) £25.75m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Brown said about Everton’s full-back options?

Brown is concerned at the lack of form from Patterson, Young and Mykolenko, valued at an approximate combined fee of £26m by Transfermarkt, but thinks they could all play “prominent roles” due to Dyche’s lack of alternative options.

Asked if the trio were good enough to play at Premier League level, the journalist told GIVEMESPORT: “It's a difficult one. I think Patterson, Young and Mykolenko have all struggled, and it's been quite alarming to see just how much they've struggled at times. They all have different strengths. But I would say that none of them, at the moment, is making a case to be a regular long-term starter for Everton. It may be that Dyche doesn't have a lot of choice because there aren't many options at full-back for him this season, and those three will probably play quite prominent roles.”

What next for Everton?

Everton must secure their first Premier League win of the season before October’s international break if they want to improve on last season’s scrape with relegation to the Championship. The Toffees have the unenviable task of welcoming Arsenal to Goodison Park in under two weeks, with the Gunners fresh from their late 3-1 victory over Manchester United last Sunday.

Dyche’s outfit then head south to take on west London outfit Brentford before aiming to avenge August’s 4-0 defeat at Villa Park when they return to the West Midlands in the Carabao Cup third-round on 26th September. Everton round-off September with a potentially season-defining clash with Luton Town, who are the visitors at Goodison Park on 30th September.