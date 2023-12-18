Highlights Everton right-back Nathan Patterson needs to improve his defensive abilities to secure a regular starting spot under head coach Sean Dyche at Goodison Park.

The Scotland international has shown potential and room for growth, and is to develop into a better player.

Everton are monitoring the situation of Marseille striker Iliman Ndiaye and Gent left-back Archie Brown heading into the 2024 winter transfer window.

Everton’s Nathan Patterson is probably “not as defensively sound” as Sean Dyche would like, as journalist Paul Brown considers the right-back’s game time at Goodison Park.

The Toffees have enjoyed a fantastic run of form over recent weeks despite being handed a ten-point deduction after not complying with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Everton hope to carry on their impressive string of results heading into 2024 and further pull away from the top-flight’s relegation zone by the time the winter transfer window rolls around. Dyche will be impressed with how his side have responded to the adversity brought upon them and delighted with the Merseysiders’ turnaround in form after a difficult start to the 2023/24 campaign.

Patterson’s Everton career so far

Patterson completed his move from Rangers to Everton in January 2022 in a deal worth £16m, signing a five-and-a-half-year contract at Goodison Park. The 22-year-old has established himself as a regular at Ibrox, having broken into the side then managed by Steven Gerrard before Giovani van Bronckhorst’s appointment.

Everton had seen two bids for the defender rejected during the 2021 summer transfer window, with Rangers insisting that their valuation of Patterson hadn’t been met. The Scotland international made his debut under Frank Lampard in an FA Cup Fifth Round tie against non-league Boreham Wood, but an ankle injury meant that he would miss the rest of the season.

However, Patterson would break into the side regularly during the 2022/23 season before seeing Lampard sacked in favour of Dyche. The former Burnley manager has given the Glasgow-born talent opportunities in the first team but has yet to be willing to hand him a regular starting berth.

Patterson has started just 35% of Premier League games during the 2023/24 season, with Ashley Young generally being the preferred option at right-back. However, the 15-cap international found himself playing a full 90 minutes in the side’s recent 2-0 victory at Burnley, hinting that he may have proved himself to be a valuable option for Dyche.

Brown has also told GIVEMESPORT (15th December) that Patterson can become a ‘real force’ for the Goodison Park outfit and is a prevalent figure around the club. The journalist also stated that he believes areas of the right-back’s game could improve, including his positioning, but admits that he can be a valuable outlet for the side going forward. Patterson hopes that his clean sheet showing at Turf Moor will allow him to retain his place in Dyche’s starting lineup.

Nathan Patterson - 2023/24 Everton & Scotland stats Appearances 29 Minutes 1192 Goals 0 Assists 3 Yellow cards 5 Shots per game 0.2 Pass success rate 78.2% Aerial duels won per game 0.3 Average rating 6.47 Stats according to WhoScored

Paul Brown on Nathan Patterson

Brown claims that Patterson can improve his game's defensive aspects, making him more likely to sustain a regular place in Dyche’s side. The journalist has backed the Scot to develop into a “much better” player than what they signed. Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

“I just think he's probably not as defensively sound as Dyche would like, and that's the area of his game that he can improve. He's got time to do that. Everton bought him because of his potential and the fact that they knew he was ready but would also develop into something much better than they saw when they signed him. I think he's got every chance of doing that, so hopefully, he can go from strength to strength.”

Everton transfer news, including a potential move for Iliman Ndiaye

With the 2024 winter transfer window on the horizon, Dyche hopes to mould a side capable of further pulling away from the Premier League’s relegation zone and into the top half of the table. According to journalist Alan Nixon, Premier League outfits are keeping an eye on Marseille forward Iliman Ndiaye, with Everton and Crystal Palace credited with an interest alongside former employers Sheffield United.

The journalist claims that if the Ligue 1 giants show any inclination to sell the Senegal international, the Toffees will be at the front of the queue, mainly if it’s a potential loan deal. Ndiaye has struggled to make an impact at Marseille following his departure from Sheffield United during the 2023 summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, Everton and Burnley are among the potential suitors across Europe keeping an eye on Gent left-back Archie Brown. The 21-year-old had been an ever-present for the Belgian outfit until a recent injury curtailed that record.

Everton host Fulham in a Carabao Cup quarter-final on 19th December, hoping to pursue a rare chance of silverware. The Toffees then face the difficult task of travelling south to face Tottenham Hotspur, who have won their two most recent Premier League fixtures with Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest. Dyche’s side conclude 2023 with clashes with Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers.