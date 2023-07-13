Everton’s Neal Maupay hasn’t coped well in the lone centre-forward role following his arrival at Goodison Park last summer, journalist Paul Brown has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Sean Dyche hopes to bolster his attacking options at Goodison Park, aiming to steer the Toffees away from a third consecutive Premier League relegation battle.

Everton news – Neal Maupay

Having signed for Everton from Brighton & Hove Albion for a fee of £15m last summer, Maupay has not met expectations following his arrival at Goodison Park.

The 26-year-old bagged just one goal and provided a singular assist across 29 appearances for the Toffees, hinting that his spell on Merseyside has been a complete disappointment.

And the former France U21 international’s tenure under both Frank Lampard and Dyche was previously labelled a “total disaster” by Brown in an interview with GIVEMESPORT in March.

Therefore, it’s no surprise that Everton are looking at striker targets during the summer transfer window.

The club had pursued a move for Leeds United striker Rodrigo Moreno.

However, the 32-year-old has chosen to sign for Qatari outfit Al-Rayyan, landing a blow to Dyche’s hopes of bolstering his front line.

In more positive news, Brown has recently told GIVEMESPORT that further investment from New York-based firm MSP Capital will be completed soon, which could help with the club’s current Financial Fair Play concerns.

But Dyche’s focus will be securing a centre-forward in the remaining weeks of the summer transfer window after Everton finished second-bottom of the Premier League’s goalscoring charts last term, hitting the back of the net just 35 times.

And Brown isn’t convinced that Maupay is the man to carry on leading the line at Goodison Park, describing the striker as “a complete fish out of water.”

What has Brown said about Everton and Maupay?

When comparing Rodrigo and Moreno, Brown told GIVEMESPORT: “I never really felt that Maupay was an out-and-out centre forward or a type of classic number nine.

“At Brighton, he thrived best when playing off someone, in the channels, or in the hole. I never really felt that he was someone who consistently led the line well for them.

“He's been asked to do that by Everton, and he feels like a complete fish out of water.

What other strikers could Everton sign this summer?

Rodrigo was just one of several centre-forward options Everton have kept their eye on so far this summer, with a striker being Dyche’s order of the day.

According to transfer insider Dean Jones, recently speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Toffees target Wout Weghorst doesn’t have the ability to lead the Merseyside outfit’s frontline, as displayed in his recent loan spell at Manchester United from Burnley.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail has claimed that Everton are interested in striking a deal for Almeria’s El Bilal Toure but want to secure a loan with an option to buy deal, as Dyche assesses the 21-year-old’s ability to lead the line at Goodison Park.

And reports from Italy at the beginning of the month indicated that the Blues have enquired, alongside West Ham United, about the availability of AC Milan and Belgium attacker Charles De Ketelaere, hinting that Dyche is insistent on bolstering his front line.