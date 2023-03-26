Everton striker Neal Maupay has “never really been used in the right way” during his time at Goodison Park, journalist Paul Brown has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 26-year-old arrived on Merseyside last summer but has struggled to hit his stride under the management of both Frank Lampard and Sean Dyche.

Everton news – Neal Maupay

According to Football Insider, Everton will allow Maupay to leave the club this summer, should the Toffees receive a fair price for his services.

The striker was signed for a fee of £15m last summer to bolster the club’s attacking options but has been unable to provide a regular source of goals for Dyche’s side.

Brown has recently hinted to GIVEMESPORT that we may not see much of Maupay in Everton colours for the remainder of the season due to his low-level performances.

But the journalist believes that the Toffees have failed to utilise Maupay to his strengths and suggests that Ellis Simms may be ahead of the Frenchman in the pecking order.

What has Brown said about Everton and Maupay?

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: “In my opinion, Maupay has never really been used in the right way by Everton.

“I think he’s more effective when he has people around him who he can play one-twos with.

“He works quite well as a support striker with somebody else next to him. He's never had the chance to do that for Everton.

“He is not a target man, a link-up man, or someone who does all the running for you and bully people. He just doesn't have those skills.

“In the setup that Sean Dyche currently has, it probably is more likely that someone like Simms would be ahead of him in the pecking order.”

How has Maupay performed for Everton this season?

It is safe to say it’s been an uninspiring season for both Everton and Maupay this season, with the striker being unable to prevent the Toffees from falling into a second consecutive Premier League relegation battle.

The former France U21 international has made 22 appearances for the Merseyside outfit this campaign, hitting the back of the net once whilst providing a solitary assist.

Unsurprisingly, an average WhoScored rating of 6.24 for his displays in the Premier League this term ranks him as the fourth-lowest-performing player of those still at the club in Dyche’s squad, indicating that a parting of the ways could be the best option for both parties.

Maupay will feel that he hasn’t been given the chance to perform to the best of his abilities in his short time at Goodison Park and may welcome the opportunity to move elsewhere to reignite his career.