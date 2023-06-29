Everton fans would be happy to see the sale of striker Neal Maupay but the club would be making an unwise decision without having a replacement lined up this summer, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Sean Dyche hopes to receive the backing to build his Toffees squad at Goodison Park during the current transfer window.

Everton transfer news – Neal Maupay

Maupay would have expected a better debut season at Everton, having made the £15m switch from Brighton & Hove Albion to Merseyside last summer.

The Toffees were embroiled in a relegation battle under Frank Lampard and later Dyche, who steered the club to Premier League survival following a 1-0 home victory over Bournemouth on the season's final day.

And the centre-forward has opened up on the struggles of his first campaign at Goodison Park, saying (via the Liverpool Echo): “We got off to a pretty good start. Then afterwards, we had a less good period. It's true in England, they don't have the time. In England, you lose three or four games in a row, and there is pressure from the club's supporters, especially Everton, over the last five or six years.”

Sources in Italy have now linked Maupay with a move to Salernitana, whilst Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently spoke to GIVEMESPORT about the striker talking up a return to Nice.

But whilst Brown admits Everton fans would be happy to see the Frenchman leave the club, the Toffees cannot afford to weaken their forward line without further investment.

What has Brown said about Everton and Maupay?

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: “I think whilst Everton fans would be quite happy to see the back of him, it would be a bad idea or risky, at least, to sell him without having a replacement lined up because you don't want to make your forward line any weaker than it already is.”

How did Maupay perform for Everton last season?

Everton fans will feel that Maupay’s lack of production in front of goal contributed to the club's near demotion to the Championship last term.

The former France U21 international, who Brown previously described as a "disaster" in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, produced one goal and a solitary assist across 29 appearances throughout the campaign, indicating that the Toffees haven’t got any value from the fee they paid to bring the centre-forward to Goodison Park.

It is no surprise that out of the players contributing over 1000 minutes of Premier League football to Everton’s season, Maupay ranks as the lowest-performing player after achieving a lowly average WhoScored rating of 6.20.

Therefore, Everton could look to move Maupay on for the right offer but will first need to secure a replacement to avoid leaving themselves in the lurch.