Everton striker Neal Maupay could now stay at Goodison Park, as journalist Paul Brown drops an update on his future, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The French forward once again failed to hit the back of the net despite having a host of chances against Fulham at the weekend.

Maupay moved to Merseyside from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer for a fee of £15m.

Since joining the Toffees, Maupay has struggled to find the back of the net, scoring just once in 30 appearances, as per Transfermarkt.

With Maupay being a completely different profile to Everton's main striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, the signing made little sense at the time, as the former Brighton man simply doesn't suit the style of football Sean Dyche is used to playing.

Maupay has been linked with a move away from Goodison Park, and his agent, Federico Pastorello, made an interesting confession on his future.

He said: “We had strong negotiations with Salernitana, then he went to Everton. There was a technical change, we're at the end of the season, and we'll see what to do. He sees Serie A as a place to go, we'll work to satisfy him, there will probably be of the work for him to do in Italy.”

However, journalist Brown believes that we could see Maupay in an Everton shirt beyond the end of the summer transfer window.

What has Brown said about Everton and Maupay?

Brown has suggested that Everton are unlikely to sell Maupay this summer and Dyche will need something from him this season.

The journalist adds that Everton will have to use Maupay at times, even if another forward is brought to the club.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I still think it's clear Everton aren't going to sell him before the end of the transfer window. It's clear he's going to be there this season, and they're going to need something from him.

"He's never going to be first choice at Everton, we all know that when fit, Dominic Calvert-Lewin will start up front. But they're going to need some kind of production from Maupay even if another forward or striker is bought.

"I think Sean Dyche knows that. He's going to have to use Maupay at times, and he's hoping for the best there really.

"It's just a case of the player rediscovering his confidence and finding his feet at the club I think."

What's next for Everton?

Although Maupay could be sticking around and Youseff Chermiti was brought in this summer, we could see Everton looking to bring in a more proven, experienced striker.

Maupay has struggled and Chermiti will need time to adapt to life in England.

As per Football Insider, Everton are among the Premier League sides who are interested in signing Southampton striker Che Adams.

Although the Scottish forward isn't the most prolific, he's already had plenty of time to adapt to England's top flight, and his work-rate and aerial ability could make him suited to Dyche's side.