Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucouré has become the "heartbeat" of Sean Dyche's side at Goodison Park, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Jones now thinks it's imperative that the Toffees keep hold of the 30-year-old, whose goal against Bournemouth last Sunday secured Premier League safety for the Merseyside club.

Everton news — Abdoulaye Doucouré

Everton confirmed on their official website last month that they'd taken up the option to extend Doucouré's contract until the end of next June.

They signed him from Watford in a £20m deal back in 2020, as reported by BBC Sport.

Doucouré was enduring a difficult season under Frank Lampard, but his fortunes quickly changed following the arrival of Dyche.

According to Transfermarkt, the Mali international played around 220 minutes under his former manager this term before racking up over 1000 after he was replaced.

What has Dean Jones said about Abdoulaye Doucouré and Everton?

Jones is adamant that Everton need to keep hold of Doucouré.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "It's definitely important because it's the heartbeat of the team. It's somebody that can instil their commitment, as well as the technical levels that are going to be needed at certain times throughout a season.

"You know, there have been some really important moments for Doucouré at Everton in his career. Obviously, we've just seen one of them. But yeah, it's really key that he stays around."

Can Abdoulaye Doucouré continue to be a key player for Everton?

Without a doubt. While things weren't working for him under Lampard, he's really thrived since Dyche's arrival at Goodison Park.

In the 15 Premier League games Doucouré played for the ex-Burnley boss this season, he scored five goals and provided two assists (also per Transfermarkt). Without his reintroduction to the side, Everton would've got relegated.

"Unbelievable goal," Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher said on Sky Sports (via MailOnline) after Doucouré's strike against Bournemouth. "He's had a huge influence on the team since he's come back into the team under Sean Dyche.

"You think of how many special goals Everton have scored to get them big points, we've seen another one today that's got Everton three points."

Ultimately, then, it was wise for the Toffees to extend Doucouré's contract by a further year. At 30, he's not getting any younger, but the ex-Rennes player has shown that he's still capable of making a big impact and being an influence at this level.