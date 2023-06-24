Everton may now need to move on from Dominic Calvert-Lewin, believes Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor.

The centre-forward is one of the Toffees' best players, but he has struggled to stay fit these last couple of seasons.

Everton news — Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Earlier this month, the MailOnline reported that Calvert-Lewin had travelled to a neuro training centre in Germany for help with his injury woes.

As per Transfermarkt, the 26-year-old was only able to start 15 Premier League games last season after failing to keep fit.

Not having him available at times was damaging for Everton, who were almost relegated.

Calvert-Lewin will now be hoping that his trip to Germany does the trick so that he does not miss any more football at Goodison Park.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Everton?

Because of all of his injury problems, Taylor thinks it may be time for Everton to move on from Calvert-Lewin, who is currently earning £100,000 a week, according to Spotrac.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Daily Express journalist said: "I think they do need a striker, maybe two strikers because they can't afford to keep putting their hope in Calvert-Lewin. He clearly has fitness issues.

"I think it might be time to move on from him if I'm being honest, although if he can get fit, he's a huge asset and someone that should be built around. But obviously, he's really had problems staying fit."

Who could replace Dominic Calvert-Lewin at Everton?

Again, Calvert-Lewin is easily one of the best players Sean Dyche has at his disposal when the England international is fit.

"There's a lot to like about him," Liverpool legend Graeme Souness said on Sky Sports (via MailOnline) in 2020 when discussing Calvert-Lewin. "He's athletic, got a great leap, aggressive."

However, with the former Sheffield United man not able to stay fit, it is quite clear that Everton need to sign a new striker this transfer window.

In terms of who could come in, the Toffees have been linked with Moussa Dembélé, who is currently a free agent. According to the i, he is a player of interest at Goodison Park.

The 26-year-old has a good record in France so could be a good option for Dyche. As shown on Transfermarkt, Dembélé has scored 56 goals in 129 Ligue 1 appearances.

Ultimately, if Everton do decide it is time to move on from Calvert-Lewin, then Dembélé could be the perfect successor to him.