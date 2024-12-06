An explanation has emerged after footage showing water flowing through Everton's new stadium on Thursday sparked concerns among fans, just months before its anticipated opening. The 52,888-seater venue at Liverpool's Bramley Moore Dock, set to be the eighth-largest stadium in England, will also host matches during Euro 2028.

However, the project has faced several challenges as Everton prepare to leave Goodison Park, their home of over 132 years. The construction, spanning three years, has reportedly cost the club over £800 million—a significant investment for a team frequently battling relegation.

When clips surfaced of water cascading down a stairwell and seating areas, Everton supporters might have experienced a sense of uneasy deja vu. Yet, recent reports from the Mirror indicate there’s no cause for alarm as the club gears up for the final Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park this weekend before their planned move ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Reason Everton's New Stadium Flooded Explained

The venue is still under construction and the club has stressed there's no need to worry

The club emphasised that the stadium is still under construction and has not yet been equipped with the full Siphonic drainage system required for a top-tier football venue. This advanced drainage system operates at maximum efficiency, rapidly drawing water from the roof at high velocity.

Additionally, a similar issue occurred earlier this year following heavy rainfall, but it caused no lasting damage. The club anticipates completing all drainage installations in the coming weeks as the construction phase braves Storm Darragh and nears its conclusion. Watch footage of the stadium 'flooding' below:

In a recent update, Everton announced that a new SIS hybrid playing surface has been installed. Additionally, progress has been made on other aspects of the stadium, including the installation of digital ticketing control panels and further development of the concourse areas.

This Saturday, all eyes in Merseyside will turn back to Goodison Park. Following the women's final Merseyside Derby at the Grand Old Lady, it’s now the men’s turn to take the stage. With Liverpool and Everton battling at opposite ends of the table, Sean Dyche’s side face a tough challenge. However, they enter the clash with momentum, coming off an impressive 4-0 win over Wolves.