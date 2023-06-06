Everton will be leaving their famous Goodison Park ground, which has been their home since 1892 and has hosted famous matches such as their UEFA Cup victory over Bayern Munich in 1985, behind as the construction of their new stadium continues to progress.

It was a decision that almost backfired this season and had the club suffered relegation it would have had serious implications on the possibility of the stadium switch. However, the Toffees overcame that obstacle and can now begin preparing for the eventual move.

Here is everything you need to know about Everton's new stadium...

Why are Everton moving stadiums?

As is the case with the vast majority of stadium moves, Everton's desire to build a new stadium appears to be driven by the expected financial benefits.

In an interview with SportsPro, former Everton finance and commercial officer Alexander 'Sasha' Ryazantsev said: “The new stadium will give us more general admission seats and more hospitality, and it will also attract better partnership deals and enhance commercial revenues.

"But most importantly, the new stadium will give our supporters a better experience and make them feel proud and excited in an iconic setting on the Liverpool waterfront.”

That extra revenue could well be exactly what the club needs to propel themselves back up the Premier League table.

What will the capacity of the new Everton stadium be?

Everton's new stadium is expected to have a capacity of 52,888, making it significantly larger than their current stadium, Goodison Park.

That increase will see the new stadium become the seventh largest in the Premier League, below Liverpool but above Newcastle United.

What will the new Everton Stadium be called?

As of right now, the project is currently being referred to as Everton Stadium, although the club have partnered with Elevate Sports Ventures to aid their search for sponsorship for the naming rights of the ground.

That is not revolutionary - Arsenal's stadium is sponsored by Emirates and Manchester City's by Etihad Airways, but it would lead to an even greater financial gain for the club from the new stadium.

Read More: Everton: £25m signing a 'terrible transfer' at Goodison Park

Where will the new Everton stadium be located?

The new ground will be located at Bramley-Moore Dock on the banks of the River Mersey.

The stadium will therefore become a landmark on the famous Liverpool waterfront, which will no doubt lead to some incredible imagery involving the ground.

In terms of distance from Goodison Park, the new stadium will be just over two miles away, meaning it will maintain close proximity to their fierce rivals Liverpool's Anfield - a key aspect of the tension between the two clubs.

How much will the new stadium cost?

The Guardian revealed back in April 2022 that Everton had signed a "main construction contract with Laing O’Rourke. The deal will see the company complete works at Bramley Moore dock and locks in costs for the club, preventing the final bill from spiralling."

That bill is expected to be approximately £500 million, a hefty amount which is why relegation from the Premier League in the 2022/23 campaign would have been so detrimental to their plans.

The report added that whilst prices have been rising within the construction industry throughout the development of Everton's new stadium, this contract gives the club "greater financial certainty" regarding the final stages of construction.

What will the new Everton stadium look like?

The club have released a virtual fly-through video revealing the final design of the new stadium.

It features a classy, sleek bowl-shaped exterior as we have come to expect from modern stadiums, and will sit within the Bramley-Moore Dock. It will feature iconic additions such as a distinct barrel-shaped roof and will be supplemented by several social areas in and around the ground, including restaurants and football pitches.

Read More: Newcastle share footage of incredible new training ground facilities

How is construction for the new Everton stadium progressing?

The Guardian have previously suggested that the construction of the ground is behind schedule, with one expert stating that the "project is currently 10 to 12 weeks behind".

However, Colin Chong, the chief stadium development officer, stated before those reports that the progress will "slow down externally, although internally it’s going to be a hive of activity."

“In real terms, the fit-out is starting in January, when we will start putting all the wires and piping in.

“People won’t notice it as much, as it’s internal, but it’s equally as important to the stadium development as the roof going up.”

When will the new Everton stadium open?

There is, therefore, some debate as to the exact date that the new stadium will be ready to begin hosting Everton's home matches, however, it is widely expected to be finished before the start of the 2024/25 campaign - but the Toffees are bracing themselves for possible delays and a mid-season move.

That would be a massive boost for Everton, who have spent the last two seasons languishing towards the bottom end of the table and desperately need a catalyst for change to help propel them back to the European spots.