Everton felt they should have had a penalty as Dominic Calvert-Lewin clashed with Newcastle United defender Dan Burn at the weekend, and Dermot Gallagher has now given his verdict on the incident. The former Premier League referee has explained why it shouldn't have been a penalty.

The Toffees managed to secure a point against the Magpies at Goodison Park, with both sides unable to break the deadlock in a 0-0 draw. Newcastle were awarded a penalty in the first half after James Tarkowski bundled Sandro Tonali to the floor, but Anthony Gordon was unable to score from the spot as Jordan Pickford denied him.

Everton also had a goal disallowed in the opening 45 minutes as Abdoulaye Doucoure headed home from a James Garner cross, but the midfielder was comfortably in an offside position. The most contentious decision was the referee failing to award the Merseyside outfit a penalty in the second half.

Dermot Gallagher Gives Everton Penalty Verdict

It was a debatable decision

Speaking on Sky Sports, former Premier League referee Gallagher has given his verdict on whether Everton should have been awarded a penalty against the Magpies.

"I think Dan Burn has been clever and he's put his foot across to protect the ball, and Dominic's actually kicked him in the back of the leg rather than the other way round, and that's why it's not given."

Calvert-Lewin was undoubtedly challenged when attempting to strike inside the box, but there's certainly a debate that he struck Burn rather than the other way around. Everton supporters were furious with the decision, but disappointment could also be targeted towards Idrissa Gueye who failed to fire into the back of the net with Nick Pope grounded.

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock also gave his opinion on the incident, suggesting that there is no doubt it was a penalty.

"I was at the game, I thought this a penalty. 100%." "It's baffling. I still can't get my head around it. I'm absolutely in shock."

Burn has prevented Calvert-Lewin from getting a shot off and attempted to get in front of the striker, but VAR and the referee both agreed that the on-field decision not to award the foul was right. The Toffees didn't have many opportunities in the game, but this was a chance that could have won them the game.

Jamie Carragher Slams Everton for Gordon Post

The Toffees posted a video of Gordon's penalty

Anthony Gordon's penalty in the first half was saved by Jordan Pickford, and the Gwladys Street erupted as the Newcastle winger looked on in dismay. After the game, Everton posted a video of the penalty with a buzzer sound over the top, which is usually played when a fan fails in to complete a challenge during their half-time entertainment.

Reacting to the post, Jamie Carragher slammed Everton for posting such a video of a former academy player, who 'helped keep' them up under Frank Lampard.

“Local lad who came through your academy, helped keep you up under Lampard, wanted out because the club was a shambles on & off the pitch & who you sold for 40M. The Peoples club!”

Gordon, who missed three days of Everton training in a row as he pushed to leave the club in January 2023, hasn't reacted to the post publicly.