Everton and Newcastle are among the plethora of clubs interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain star, Milan Skriniar, this summer, as per reports from France.

The Toffees have endured a dismal start to the 2024/25 Premier League season with back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Tottenham, conceding seven goals in total, and scoring none in response. Sean Dyche will have his work cut out if he is to steer a dreary Everton side to top-flight safety at this rate, and it is particularly evident that a defensive reinforcement is of a high priority.

Eddie Howe's Newcastle have been much tighter at the back in comparison, but the injuries to key players including Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman has forced the Englishman and his entourage back into the market for reinforcement. The Magpies' chase for Marc Guehi has prolonged, with Crystal Palace adamant on their £70 million valuation, and they could now switch their attention elsewhere as a result, with Skriniar a potential alternative.

Everton Among Clubs Interested in Milan Skriniar

Dyche hopes to bolster the backline

In a report to X (formerly Twitter), French source PSGInside-Actus have revealed a list of clubs that have registered interest in PSG defender, Milan Skriniar. Everton are named in the crop, but they could face stiff competition from the likes of Newcastle, Sevilla, Juventus and Napoli.

The 29-year-old only joined PSG last year on a free transfer after a six-year spell with Inter Milan prior. He was a useful asset at the Parc des Princes in his debut campaign in France, but the scope of his role may have reduced over the summer break, especially amid the recent acquisition of Willian Pacho. Skriniar was an unused substitute in PSG's season opener against Le Havre and he may not be as prominent in Luis Enrique's plans as he would have liked. As such, a move away from the Parisian outfit may suit the Slovakian, and he has a range of options to select as his next destination.

Milan Skriniar's 2023/24 Ligue 1 Statistics Appearances 24 Minutes 1,629 Pass completion rate 95.3% Progressive passes per 90 3.37 Tackles per 90 1.33 Clearances per 90 2.82 Aerial duels won per 90 1.38

Meanwhile in Merseyside, Everton have already sanctioned the arrival of former Lyon defender, Jake O'Brien, but a move for a highly-touted player with extensive European experience in Skriniar would undoubtedly be an impressive coup. The only, and fairly crucial, obstacle in their pursuit is that the financial demands of the transfer may simple be out of reach for Dyche and his entourage. Hence, If a deal were to be struck for Everton, it would likely be on an initial loan structure, with wages shared between both clubs.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Skriniar is reportedly pocketing around £163,000 per week, which would be than £33,000 more than the highest earner at Goodison Park (Abdoulaye Doucoure).

A similar deal format would also suit Eddie Howe and Co, should they withdraw from their pursuit of Guehi. While Skriniar may not be the long-term option to bulletproof the defensive squad depth for the future, he may still be a useful stop gap amid availability woes of their current options.

Everton Eye Hijack for West Ham Target Carlos Soler

West Ham may have the upper hand in negotiations however

Meanwhile in other negotiations with PSG, Everton have also announced their interest in midfield outcast, Carlos Soler, who is also a target of West Ham. In fact, the Hammers were close to a £20 million agreement for his transfer to East London, but Everton's latest involvement could now incite a bidding war for the Spaniard.

It remains to be seen whether Sean Dyche gives the green-light for the club to push on with the deal, but recent reports from transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, suggested that Soler would prefer a move to West Ham over Everton.

If central midfield is an area of concern, the Toffees may need to consider alternatives, as the transfer window ticks into its final days.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com