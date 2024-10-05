Anthony Gordon was denied from the penalty spot against his former club as Everton drew 0-0 with Newcastle on Saturday evening. The Toffees were aiming to build on their first league win of the season against Crystal Palace to ease pressure on manager Sean Dyche. Meanwhile, the visitors were looking to climb back up towards the Champions League places.

After early pressure from the hosts, it was the Magpies who came inches away from taking the lead as Iliman Ndiaye was on hand to clear Bruno Guimaraes close-range volley off the line. The Toffees responded with Abdoulaye Doucoure finding the net from an incredible James Garner cross, only for VAR to chalk it off for offside.

This would nearly be punished, as James Tarkowski stupidly brought down Sandro Tonali under no pressure inside the box, only for Jordan Pickford to deny ex-Evertonian Gordon from the spot. This would end up being Eddie Howe's side's best chance of the game, as sustained pressure in the second half ultimately came to nothing.

Everton will feel aggrieved that they didn't get a spot-kick of their own, but replays showed that Dominic Calvert-Lewin kicked the back of Dan Burn's leg rather than vice versa. However, on the balance of play, Sean Dyche's men will feel a point apiece is a good result to take away from the game.

Everton 0-0 Newcastle Match Statistics Everton Statistic Newcastle 2 Shots on Target 10 6 Shots off Target 4 33 Possession (%) 67 0 Corners 10 12 Fouls 8 1 Yellow Cards 2

Match Highlights

Everton Player Ratings

Jordan Pickford - 8/10

England's number one was the man of the hour when he saved Goodison Park from the suffering of watching Gordon score at his old stomping ground. The peak of a commanding display from the 30-year-old.

James Garner - 7/10

A central midfielder by trade, Garner was always going to be up against it while out of position. His quality on the ball was on full display with his cross for Doucoure's disallowed goal. Was troubled more when Gordon pulled wide but, all things considered, a really terrific all-round effort from the former Manchester United player.

James Tarkowski - 5/10

There was no need for the Englishman to pull Tonali down when there wasn't even a delivery coming his way. A silly error that was fortunately spared by Pickford's heroics.

Michael Keane - 6/10

Keane is often a figure that comes in for criticism by the Gladys Street faithful, but today he was by far the better of the two centre-backs. On multiple occasions, he swept up behind his teammate when Tarkowski had been outdone.

Ashley Young - 6/10

The veteran Young was troubled by Murphy but ultimately put up strong resistance and never found himself outright beaten by his direct opposition.

Abdoulaye Doucoure - 7/10

A thumping header it was, but Doucoure's mistimed run meant this finish didn't get the goal it deserved. The Frenchman was his typical physical self, which led to some entertaining battles with Joelinton.

Orel Mangala - 6/10

The weaker of the two midfielders, but Mangala certainly ran his socks off for 56 minutes before being taken off by Sean Dyche.

Jack Harrison - 5/10

The former Leeds winger would've been hoping to use his crossing ability to cause danger. In the end, he was marshalled out of the game.

Dwight McNeil - 6/10

McNeil was impressive in the Toffee's win over Crystal Palace, but was a bit of a passenger today. When Everton did have possession, he was a good outlet, but that wasn't all too often.

Iliman Ndiaye - 7/10

Ndiaye made a crucial clearance to prevent his side going behind early on. That, combined with his consistent pressure on Trippier at both ends of the pitch summed up a decent night's work.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - 6/10

Calvert-Lewin was often linked to a move to St James' Park over the summer. Fabian Schar and Dan Burn may have wished he had as his pace kept the pair on their toes. Service was ultimately lacking for the front man.

SUB - Idrissa Gueye - 6/10

Gueye did what he does best off the bench. He was all over the middle of the park with his incredible engine, but blazed a glorious chance over after the Calvert-Lewin tumble in the area.

SUB - Tim Iroegbunam - 6/10

Iroegbunam introduction led to a tactical shift that saw Ndiaye move over to the left where he applied some real late pressure. For that, his arrival on the game must be praised.

Newcastle Player Ratings

Nick Pope - 6/10

It was a pretty quiet afternoon for Pope once Newcastle got to grips with the game. Made one decent stop to deny Calver-Lewin from close range.

Kieran Trippier - 6/10

Trippier had an awful time at Goodison Park last season, and was nowhere near as bad today. That being said, Ndiaye still cause him problems and when he was too far forward, Young would often find Calvert-Lewin with a ball down the channel.

Fabian Schar - 6/10

Of the two, Schar was more comfortable in dealing with Calvert-Lewin's mobility. This blended perfectly with Burn's aerial presence to eventually snuff out the Everton target man.

Dan Burn - 6/10

Given his stature, you knew Dan Burn was going to be the man tasked with outmuscling and outjumping Calvert-Lewin. Having made a career at Newcastle playing left-back, you can see how at home the big man is in the middle.

Lewis Hall - 6/10

There were a couple of moments where Hall's pace helped secure things defensively when the centre-backs were at risk of being out run.

Bruno Guimaraes - 6/10

Not much to shout about with Guimaraes' performance. He swept up neatly and was calm in possession without doing anything that would catch your eye. Sometimes seemed as though he could've gone up the gears.

Sandro Tonali - 5/10

The Italian started for just the second time in the Premier League this season following a betting suspension. As the game wore on, Tonali became a bit more sloppy on the ball.

Joelinton - 6/10

It was an interesting battle between Joelinton and Doucoure at times. The Brazilian may have wanted to stamp a bit more authority moving forward at times to help a central Gordon.

Jacob Murphy - 6/10

Of the two starting wingers, Murphy was the most dangerous. On the balance, he probably got the better of Ashley Young but it wasn't enough to create any real opportunities.

Anthony Gordon - 6/10

Gordon continued in a central role without Alexander Isak to lead the line against his former side. Pantomime villain from minute one, his smug smile prior to his penalty was quickly wiped away after a tame spot kick. A shame because the forward was sharp throughout. Missed another big chance late one which he won't want to see again.

Harvey Barnes - 5/10

A really quiet display from the former Leicester winger, who should've done more up against an out of position Garner. Barnes can't complain about being the first man taken off.

SUB - Miguel Almiron - 6/10

The introduction of Almiron offered a fresh injection of pace down the right. He came close to opening the scoring with a deflected effort that found the side netting.

SUB - Joe Willock - 5/10

A fresh test for Garner to deal with, but Willock failed to do anything of real note after coming on.

SUB - Tino Livramento - 6/10

The young defender came on for the injured Trippier and was solid when called into action.

SUB - Sean Longstaff - 5/10

Longstaff steadied the ship a little bit when he replaced Tonali.

Man of the Match

Jordan Pickford

It was Pickford to the rescue for Everton as he outwitted former teammate Gordon to make a brilliant save from 12 yards. While that will obviously be the main highlight from proceedings, it was just the tip of the iceberg in a true goalkeeping performance from the ex-Sunderland shot-stopper.

A couple of other smart saves and quick reactions kept the ball from going beyond him, and while he does also have Ndiaye to thank for his spectacular clearance, there was nothing else that came close to going past him. Even in dealing with crosses, no one could come close, as Pickford reiterates why he is his country's number one against one of his closest competitors in Pope.