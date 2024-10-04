Having finally won a game, Everton will approach their home fixture with Newcastle with some degree of confidence, having otherwise endured a fairly dreadful start to the season when it comes to results.

Last weekend's win over Crystal Palace was vital for Everton on several fronts. Not only did it give them three valuable points, it also gave them some much-needed self-belief. After going a goal down and playing second fiddle to Palace in the first-half, they found it within themselves to come back and win, which was important given they'd already relinquished a two-goal lead on two occasions this season.

Newcastle were ticking along quite nicely until a disappointing 3-1 loss at Fulham. The subsequent 1-1 draw with Manchester City will have no doubt galvanised Eddie Howe's troops, who will go to Goodison Park playing on the front foot in pursuit of a win. There are still, however, doubts over their star striker Alexander Isak, who broke a toe in the game against Wolves. He didn't feature in either of the Magpies' last two games and has not been included in Sweden's squad for their forthcoming Nations League games,

Result Odds: Newcastle are Favourites

Everton Win - 21/10 | Draw - 27/10 | Newcastle Win - 6/5

While Everton have had a well-needed confidence boost from last Saturday's home win over Palace, they will need to provide a further improved performance against Newcastle, who go into this fixture as slight favourites. Much was made of the performance of former Everton winger Anthony Gordon in last week's Newcastle draw with Manchester City, with the England international accused by many of diving to win his side a penalty, which ultimately gained them a point against the champions. The Magpies will be looking to get back to winning ways amid their ambition to once again qualify for Europe.

Everton will hope Dwight McNeil can continue his good form which has drawn plenty of plaudits already this season, as manager Sean Dyche continues to desperately eke out a platform for Everton to build upon in their last season at Goodison Park.

Everton vs Newcastle - Result Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Everton Win 21/10 3.10 +210 Draw 27/10 3.70 +270 Newcastle Win 6/5 2.20 +120

Score Predictions: Bookies Favour a Draw

Newcastle Win 1-0 - 10/1 | Everton Win 2-1 - 10/1 | Newcastle win 2-0 - 12/1

According to the bookmakers, it could be another stressful afternoon for Everton boss Sean Dyche, with the most likely winning score listed by the bookmakers at 10/1 for a 1-0 Newcastle win. This is interesting, as the Magpies do not have a scintillating record at Goodison Park. In fact, it has been something of a bogey ground for them in past years, losing there four years in a row between 2014 and 2018. They have only won there twice in 10 years, with the last win away to Everton coming in April 2023, where two Callum Wilson goals sealed a 4-1 victory.

The draw is the lowest odds when it comes to likely outcomes, but the most likely score for an Everton win is 10/1 to record a 2-1 win, which seems better value at 12/1 for a 1-0 win, as the Toffees haven't kept a clean sheet in the Premier League since a 1-0 win over Sheffield United back in May last season.

Everton vs Newcastle - Top Five Scorelines with Lowest Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Draw 1-1 13/2 7.50 +650 Newcastle win 1-0 10/1 11.00 +1000 Everton win 2-1 10/1 11.00 +1000 Newcastle win 2-0 12/1 13.00 +1200 Everton win 1-0 12/1 13.00 +1200

There hasn't been a 0-0 between the two sides in the league at Goodison Park since February 1998, which is why under 0.5 goals is priced at 10/1. The more likely outcome is under 2.5 goals at 6/5 and over 1.5 goals at 1/5.

Goalscorers Odds: William Osula a Surprise Favourite

Anytime Goalscorers: Calvert-Lewin (Everton) - 11/5 | Harvey Barnes (Newcastle) - 11/4

Once again, Dominic Calvert-Lewin will shoulder most of the responsibility when it comes to scoring Everton goals - he is priced at 11/5 to score at anytime in the match. The striker was widely criticised earlier in the season, particularly for his failure to tuck away a one on one at Villa Park, where his attempts to round the goalkeeper allowed Aston Villa's defence to catch up with him and successfully tackle him before he had the chance to score.

Everton Goalscorer Odds vs Newcastle Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American Dominic Calvert-Lewin 6/1 7.00 +600 2/1 2.00 +100 Beto 13/2 7.50 +650 12/5 3.40 +240 Iliman Ndiaye 17/2 9.50 +850 10/3 4.33 +333 Dwight McNeil 17/2 9.50 +850 16/5 4.20 +320 Jack Harrison 10/1 11.00 +1000 4/1 5.00 +400

At present, Harvey Barnes is Newcastle's leading scorer in the Premier League, with three goals. The Magpies will look towards the England international to add to his tally, particularly in the absence of the injured Alexander Isak. Barnes came off of the bench to score the winner against Wolves earlier in the season and is priced at 11/4 to score anytime in the game.

But the more surprise pick here is William Osula, who the bookies seem to be backing in Isak's expected absence. They aren't the most enticing odds but as Newcastle's only fully fit recognised striker, perhaps this game could be the 21-year-old's coming of age moment.

Newcastle Goalscorer Odds vs Everton Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American William Osula 5/1 6.00 +500 7/4 2.75 +175 Harvey Barnes 11/2 6.50 +550 19/10 2.90 +190 Anthony Gordon 11/2 6.50 +550 19/10 2.90 +190 Jacob Murphy 8/1 9.00 +800 3/1 2.50 +150 Miguel Almiron 17/2 9.50 +850 10/3 4.33 +333

Prediction and Best Bets

Barnes can put his name back in the frame for England in 2-0 win for Newcastle

Although Goodison Park has not been a happy hunting ground for Newcastle over the years, they will enter this fixture hungry to get back to winning ways having lost away to Fulham, then drawing with defending champions Manchester City. Everton gave their fans a lift with last Saturday's win over Crystal Palace, although there is an argument to suggest that Palace should have put the game to bed by half-time. Newcastle seem to be moving in the right direction and if they can keep it tight at the back, an in-form Harvey Barnes who was overlooked for the latest England squad could fire the Magpies to a much-needed win.

Best Bets

Newcastle to win 2-0 (12/1)

Harvey Barnes to score first (8/1)

Newcastle to win both halves (11/2)

Each team over one corner in each half (2/1)

Newcastle to win, Everton most cards and Newcastle most corners (6/1)

Dominic Calvert Lewin and Anthony Gordon over one shot on target (6/1)

All odds via William Hill