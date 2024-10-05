Everton will host Newcastle United in the Premier League in the Saturday evening kick-off at Goodison Park as both teams look to head into the international break on a high. The Toffees claimed their first win of the season last time out with a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace, while Newcastle fought for a hard-earned point at home to Manchester City in their last outing.

Sean Dyche's side have seen good performances wasted several times this season as they have struggled to hold onto leads, but Dwight McNeil's double sealed their first win while the Magpies battled back from 1-0 down against the champions to earn a draw thanks to Anthony Gordon's second-half penalty.

Both teams come into this game with some injury concerns however, and here is how GIVEMESPORT expect the sides to line up.

Everton Team News

Everton were able to welcome Jarrad Branthwaite back into the fold last weekend following his groin surgery in the summer, and it coincided with their first win of the season. That wasn't a coincidence as the team have struggled defensively, partly due to the massive injury problems they've dealt with.

Captain Seamus Coleman looks set for a spell on the sidelines again, while Michael Keane has overcome a knock but now lost his place. There are some doubts over whether Branthwaite will be fully fit for this game after picking up a thigh injury, however Dyche is likely to give him every chance to be fit and available to play.

Everton Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential return date Seamus Coleman Calf October 2024 Nathan Patterson Hamstring October 2024 Youssef Chermiti Ankle Unknown Armando Broja Achilles November 2024

Strikers Armando Broja and Youssef Chermiti remained sidelined for the foreseeable future also, but the rest of the squad are raring to go and looking to give the manager a decision to make with his starting lineup.

Speaking in his pre-game press conference, Dyche provided the latest on the health status of his squad for the game.

"[Chermiti and Broja] are a bit longer, Coleman is a bit longer as well but not too much longer – we're hopeful over the international break that he gets closer. "Patto is more common sense now. He's out training all of the time but he needs a game programme after being out for around six months. That was a longer-term situation but he's making good progress and he's training regularly – and so far, so good."

Everton Predicted XI

Harrison to get the nod

Everton Predicted XI: Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Doucoure, Mangala; Harrison, McNeil, Ndiaye; Calvert-Lewin

Everton Predicted Substitutes: Virginia (GK), O'Brien (DEF), Keane (DEF), Armstrong (DEF), Garner (MID), Gueye (MID), Iroegbunam (MID), Lindstrom (FWD), Beto (FWD).

The Toffees performed very well against Crystal Palace so Dyche is unlikely to be too heavy-handed with any changes to the team. However, Jack Harrison had a big impact off the bench and could replace fellow loanee Jesper Lindstrom in the lineup as a result.

Branthwaite is a doubt, but will likely make himself available and Dyche won't leave him out unless he has to, such is his importance to the squad.

Newcastle Team News

Isak to miss out again

Newcastle fought hard to claim a draw with the champions last time out despite their injury problems, and they're unlikely to have anyone available to them who hasn't then.

Star striker Alexander Isak won't be fit for the game after breaking his toe, but Eddie Howe has revealed he expects the Swede and fellow forward Callum Wilson to be available after the international break. Back-up goalkeeper Martin Dubravka suffered a knee injury in the midweek win over AFC Wimbledon and could miss out, while the club are still without several long-term absentees.

Newcastle Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential return date Sven Botman Knee January 2025 Jamaal Lascelles Knee January 2025 Callum Wilson Back October 2024 Alexander Isak Toe October 2024 Lewis Miley Foot October 2024 Martin Dubravka Knee October 2024 Fabian Schar Ankle October 2024 Matt Targett Other October 2024

Nick Pope and Kieran Trippier had been doubts this week, but Howe expects both players to be fine to keep their place in the team.

Howe Drops Team News

Speaking in his pre-game press conference, Howe provided an injury update on his squad for the match.

"[He/Isak] will not make the game.We hope he will be back with Callum Wilson for the game after the international break. "Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier and Fabian Schär should be OK. Martin Dúbravka took a nasty whack to the knee [in the Carabao Cup], but it won't be serious."

Newcastle Predicted XI

Howe unlikely to change things

Newcastle Predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Joelinton, Guimaraes; Murphy, Gordon, Barnes.

Newcastle Predicted Substitutes: Vlachodimos (GK), Kelly (DEF), Livramento (DEF), Krafth (DEF), Murphy (DEF), Willock (MID), Longstaff (MID), Almiron (FWD), Osula (FWD).

Howe was delighted by the performance at St James' Park last weekend and with no fresh faces available there are unlikely to be many changes unless enforced. With Isak and Wilson unavailable, Gordon should lead the line again, while Sandro Tonali should keep his place in midfield after his first start of the season against Man City.