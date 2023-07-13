Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford could soon delight supporters and everyone else at the club, says journalist Paul Brown.

The 29-year-old has been linked to a few Premier League teams, including Manchester United.

Everton transfer news — Jordan Pickford

Last month, The Sun claimed that United were ready to make a move for Pickford to replace David de Gea, who has now left Old Trafford following the expiration of his contract.

However, a switch to Erik ten Hag's side now looks unlikely, with the Red Devils targeting Inter Milan's Andre Onana, who could cost them £51m. Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that they are closing in on the signing of the 27-year-old.

It comes as good news to Everton, who may have feared losing Pickford to United.

According to FootballTransfers, Tottenham Hotspur were also interested in the England international. However, they have now signed Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli, so it does not look like he will be moving there either.

What has Paul Brown said about Jordan Pickford and Everton?

Brown thinks Pickford will end up delighting Everton fans if he remains at the club, though he doubts the shot-stopper was ever a serious option for United.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I guess Everton fans probably would be relieved [if United sign Onana]. I'm not entirely sure that Man United ever seriously looked at Jordan Pickford. I think they were looking in another direction for goalkeepers. If he was on their list, he certainly wasn't ever high on their list, which you might say is a bit of a surprise considering he's clearly England's No.1 and a great goalkeeper.

"I don't think anyone at Everton really wants to see Jordan Pickford leave the club, so I think everyone should be delighted if he ends up staying this summer. But I never really had United down as favourites or a big threat to sign him."

Has anyone else shown an interest in Jordan Pickford?

Last December, journalist Simon Phillips told GIVEMESPORT that Pickford had caught Chelsea's attention.

Since then, the Blues have sold Edouard Mendy to Al-Ahli, so they are in need of a new goalkeeper. Still, there may not be any reason for Everton fans to panic.

Mauricio Pochettino, of course, has Kepa Arrizabalaga in his squad, meaning the Argentine may decide to sign a No.2 to provide cover for him, rather than bring in a No.1 like Pickford to take his place.

At this point, it seems unlikely that Everton will lose the 29-year-old this summer, and that will come as a huge boost to Sean Dyche.

Pickford, who cost the Toffees £30m when he joined from Sunderland back in 2017 (via Sky Sports), is one of the top keepers in the Premier League. He is not someone Dyche will want to see leave Goodison Park.

As per FBref, the Three Lions star managed to make 123 saves last season — only Fulham's Bernd Leno (142) and Brentford's David Raya (154) made more in the English top flight. Considering that, Everton keeping him at the club is imperative.