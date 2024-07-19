Highlights Everton's pursuit of young winger Willy Gnonto is deemed not urgent - despite interest in other targets Jaden Philogene and Yankuba Minteh.

Gnonto's impressive form in the Championship in the final weeks of the season may prompt Everton to reconsider their pursuit, though he wasn't great throughout.

Leeds are holding strong on Gnonto with potential interest from Everton, but other targets remain for the Toffees.

Everton's hunt for a young, tricky winger has taken a battering in the past two weeks with moves for Jaden Philogene and Yankuba Minteh resulting in both players moving to other clubs - but whilst their efforts have been squashed, Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that Everton aren't yet desperate to wrap up a deal for Leeds United star Willy Gnonto despite their interest last season.

Gnonto and Everton Have Previous History

His transfer saga was one of the most prominent last season

Gnonto famously handed a transfer request in at Leeds last August after Everton's approaches for his signature were turned down by the Yorkshire club, and it took two games for Daniel Farke to introduce him back into the first-team fold.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gnonto grabbed six goal contributions in 24 Premier League games.

Following on from that, Gnonto was only used as a starting player five times until February in the Championship, where he had an extended run of form in the Whites' lineup and found some serious form. Everton will be aware that his sale won't come cheap with Archie Gray having departed for Tottenham Hotspur, but any interest could be expedited at the end of the season having missed out on Philogene to Aston Villa and Minteh to Brighton.

Jacobs: No Everton "Urgency" for Wilfried Gnonto Deal

The Leeds winger will remain at Elland Road for the time being

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said that Everton's preference for two other young wing targets is a huge hint that they have stepped back in their pursuit of Gnonto from last season - though it could force them into a move for the Leeds man. He said:

"Everton still have Willy Gnonto on their radar after trying to sign him last summer, but he is just one of several options. "Gnonto would welcome an approach. But the fact Everton tried first for Villa-bound Jaden Philogene and discussed Yankuba Minteh with Newcastle prior to his Brighton move shows there has been no urgency so far to prioritise Gnonto. "Finding a winger and a striker are two of Everton's goals in the second half of the window. Leeds don't want to lose both Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville having already sold Archie Gray to Spurs. Gnonto is also contracted until 2027, so Leeds are in quite a strong position despite not returning to the Premier League."

Gnonto Didn't Impress as Expected Last Season

The Italian wasn't preferred by Daniel Farke

Gnonto was expected to tear the Championship up last season after a superbly strong outing in his breakthrough Premier League season, but the Italy international didn't quite manage to do so with other stars coming to the fore.

Crysencio Summerville was their star piece with 20 goals and nine assists from the left wing, but Gnonto only managed 22 starts throughout the campaign - mainly being an impact substitute, with Daniel James being preferred over him for the majority of the campaign. Only eight goals for Gnonto gave fans the slight feeling that he could have done more, whilst Georginio Rutter - who did worse in the top-flight than the Italian - racked up an impressive seven goals and fifteen assists to leave Gnonto's importance to Farke flailing.

Wilfried Gnonto's Championship statistics - Leeds United squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 39 10th Goals 8 =4th Fouled Per Game 1.5 3rd Shots Per Game 1.3 7th Dribbles Per Game 0.8 =7th Match rating 6.67 15th

Everton's interest is still something to consider; Sean Dyche evidently wants to improve his attack this season having already signed Iliman Ndiaye from Marseille and with Gnonto on their radar, it could be a side that lets the shackles off a bit more next season - especially with money from Amadou Onana's sale reported to come in over the weekend.

Dwight McNeil and Jack Harrison - who has signed for a second season from Leeds on loan - are hard-working wingers but lack the attacking flair of Gnonto and Ndiaye, giving Dyche a hugely bolstered squad ahead of next season.

Related Everton Eye Montpellier’s Becir Omeragic The Toffees could bring in more depth at centre-back this summer.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 18-07-24.