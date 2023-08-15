Everton remain interested in signing Wilfried Gnonto this summer, with journalist Paul Brown revealing the latest development in an interview with GIVEMESPORT.

Gnonto has gone public with his desire to leave Leeds before next month's deadline and Everton are among the frontrunners to sign the attacker.

Everton transfer news - Wilfried Gnonto

It's no secret that Sean Dyche and Co. are keen to bring Gnonto to Goodison Park this summer.

In fact, ever since Everton retained their Premier League status at the expense of Leeds United on last season's final day, the Merseyside-based outfit have been drumming up interest in the Italian international.

Such an attraction to the player even led to Everton dropping a £15 million bid, which was laughed off by the West Yorkshire outfit.

Leeds have remained adamant that Gnonto isn't for sale during the summer transfer window, despite the player's wishes to leave Elland Road.

However, Gnonto was left out of the Leeds squad for their weekend defeat to Birmingham City, leading to speculation that their stance may be about to shift.

It was reported last week that even though Leeds are unwilling to enter negotiations for Gnonto's signature, they could be tempted by a hefty offer in the region of £25 million, should it arrive from a Premier League side.

While Everton are being forced to count the pennies due to FFP worries, it's suggested that if the finances match up, the Toffees could make a return for Gnonto in the coming days and weeks.

What has Paul Brown said about Wilfried Gnonto and Everton?

When quizzed on the latest regarding Everton's pursuit of Gnonto, journalist Brown admitted there could still be 'more to come' in this specific transfer saga.

On the current state of play, Brown told GIVEMESPORT: “I don't think Everton will be walking away from the deal. They clearly still want Gnonto and I think the bid they made earlier in the window was way below the Leeds valuation which is the problem here.

“I think they only offered around £15 million and it's going to take a lot more than that to get him, but I'm not sure Everton have a lot more than that.

“So it may be a case of them trying to get players out for a decent fee to add any more to it but it seems pretty clear that Everton still want Gnonto and Gnonto still seems to want to go there.

“I wouldn't discount this one happening before the end of the window. I think there's still more to come on this story.”

What's next for Everton this summer?

Having been beaten in their opening Premier League match of the campaign, Dyche is already facing an uphill battle to guide Everton away from the drop.

Nevertheless, they remain active in the transfer window, with more additions being targeted before now and the September 1st deadline.

One of those is Udinese striker Beto, who has emerged as a potential target in recent weeks.

Despite the interest, it's reported that Everton are yet to make an approach, with their business likely to hinge on whether they can land priority target Gnonto instead.