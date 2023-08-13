Everton could be edging closer to sealing a deal for Paris Saint-Germain star Hugo Ekitike amid their agreement to sign Jack Harrison, as journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT they have ‘held initial talks’ with the French club over a potential move.

The Frenchman started just 12 games for his current employers last campaign.

Everton transfer news – Hugo Ekitike

PSG signed Ekitike from Stade Reims on a permanent basis after a loan spell with the Paris-based giants earlier this summer.

Though it was at Reims in 2021/22 where showed his true colours, scoring 10 goals and providing four assists, domestically.

Ekitike may not have been utilised by PSG much last time out, but a move to the Premier League may well suit him as he looks to kick on his career.

Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has reported that the club have concrete interest in Ekitike, though talks were at their formative stages with no deals or numbers discussed yet.

Sky Sports’ Alan Myers took it one step further to claim that PSG are not only willing to sell, but have received a proposal for their 21-year-old forward.

Toffees boss Sean Dyche, however, has played down the Ekitike links to reporters, claiming that no contact had been made with the Ligue 1 giants, according to reports.

What did Ben Jacobs say about Everton’s pursuit of Hugo Ekitke?

Jacobs suggested that ‘initial talks’ have been held between the two appropriate parties, with the most likely end point being a loan with an option to buy deal.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “I think PSG feel like Hugo Ekitke hasn’t worked out. And having fought off quite a bit of competition to sign him, with Newcastle in the mix, they are willing to let him go.

“And the Everton links are genuine, initial talks have been held. The structure of that deal is still being discussed, but one possibility is a loan with an option to buy. And PSG are largely looking when they offload to do what’s best for them from the perspective of financial fair play.

“So that obviously means that, where possible, they would like a fee, and they would like a lot of money up front for that fee.”

What next for Everton?

Demarai Gray, currently tied down at Everton, has been linked with a move away from Merseyside this summer after falling out of favour last term.

Romano confirmed that the Jamaica international has been training in isolation and that personal terms have been agreed with Fulham ahead of a potential Premier League switch.

To replace Gray, Everton are hoping to snare the signature of Wilfried Gnonto and have already had a £15m offer snubbed as newly appointed Leeds United boss Daniel Farke is keen to retain the young forward, per MailOnline.

Journalist Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that Gnonto is wary of the move and, given his undeniable talent, could look to join a side competing for European qualification rather than flirting with relegation.