Everton are among a host of European clubs showing interest in Ajax defender Devyne Rensch, according to Dutch outlet AD.

The Toffees, alongside Roma, Napoli and Marseille, have been named as potential suitors for the Dutch international, whose contract with Ajax expires at the end of the season.

The Eredivisie giants are said to be asking for around €10m (£8.4m) for Rensch this month and have already rejected a proposal from Roma, which fell short of their valuation.

Rensch reportedly has ‘zero chance’ of extending his contract with Ajax and has already set his sights on departure, with at least four clubs eyeing his services in early 2025.

According to AD, Everton are hopeful of landing Rensch on a free transfer at the end of the season, when his contract with Ajax expires, while Roma are keen on beating the competition early by signing him in the January transfer window.

It remains to be seen whether Roma’s reported eagerness will push other interested clubs to rival them in the coming weeks, as Rensch will be available for a cut-price deal with less than six months remaining on his contract.

The 21-year-old, who broke into Ajax’s first team in 2020, has been a key player for the Eredivisie giants this season, making 24 appearances in all competitions and contributing two goal involvements.

The 'complete' right-back would bring versatility to Goodison Park, as he is capable of playing anywhere across the backline, as well as in defensive midfield.

Everton, who appointed David Moyes on a two-and-a-half-year deal on Saturday, have yet to make any moves in the January transfer window but are anticipating multiple deals to boost their Premier League survival chances.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Toffees are considering pursuing a new full-back, as well as potential arrivals in midfield and attack.

Devyne Rensch's Ajax Stats (2024/25 Eredivisie) Games 13 Goals 1 Assists 0 Goal-creating actions 2 Pass accuracy % 88.9 Minutes played 1,102

