Everton's off-the-pitch future remains worrisome, despite a small turnaround in fortunes on the pitch by Sean Dyche's side, journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

The Toffees are subject to a Premier League investigation over alleged breaches of profit and sustainability rules.

Everton latest news

After what has already been a troublesome season for Everton, news that the club have been referred to an independent panel by the Premier League for breaches of its financial guidelines has compounded the misery for Toffees fans.

Everton have been charged with violations that stretch across a four-year spell, starting at the 2018/19 campaign and running through until the end of the 2021/22 season.

They are the second club this season to be charged by the Premier League after reigning champions Manchester City suffered the same punishment earlier this year.

It's claimed by Sky Sports that Everton recorded a loss of £371.8 million since the beginning of 2018.

This presents a problem for the club, as Premier League rules state any losses over that time span cannot eclipse the maximum allowance of £105 million.

Now, in the midst of a relegation scrap at the bottom of the Premier League table, the club face yet more uncertainty regarding the investigation.

What has Dean Jones said about Everton's situation?

Speaking in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones hinted Everton's future could look very bleak, both on and off the pitch.

On the Merseyside outfit's current predicament, Jones said: "It doesn't rain, but it pours at Everton right now.

"It’s been a horrible season for them and just as Dyche was starting to turn a corner on the pitch, they’re hit with a Premier League investigation off it. It's obviously very worrying.”

What next for Everton in the Premier League?

As explained by Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol, future punishments on the back of the Premier League's investigation are likely to take months, if not years.

That includes any potential point deductions, meaning Dyche and Co. can focus on retaining their top-flight status with the games that remain of the current campaign.

Currently just outside the relegation zone, Everton have recorded a worrying 26 points from 28 games to their name, with relegation rivals around them boasting games in hand.

The Toffees will resume their campaign following the international break with the visit of manager-less Tottenham Hotspur, who will be keen to start life after Antonio Conte with a win at Goodison Park.

A trip to Manchester United will follow for Everton before European-chasing Fulham make the journey to Merseyside.

Their upcoming game against to fellow strugglers Crystal Palace will no doubt be ear-marked as a must-win for Everton, whereas matches against the likes of Newcastle United and Manchester City could present some unwanted problems for Dyche's side later in the campaign.