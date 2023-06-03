Everton are in a strong position to keep hold of Amadou Onana this summer, amid outside interest from different Premier League sides, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Onana only joined Everton last year, but there had been an expectation that had the Toffees been relegated, the midfielder would depart Goodison Park.

Everton transfer news - Amadou Onana

Onana is a summer target for both Arsenal and Chelsea, as per a report by Football Insider.

It's claimed by the outlet that both capital clubs have placed the combative midfielder on their transfer shortlists, with a view to making a move when the season is finished.

However, given Everton's successful last-ditch survival attempt to stay in the Premier League, the Toffees' negotiating position has strengthened considerably.

The report suggests Sean Dyche's side have placed an eye-watering £70 million price tag on the Belgian's head, with the Merseyside outfit determined to keep him at the club.

It comes less than a year after Onana arrived at Goodison in a deal worth £33 million, before going on to establish himself as a fans' favourite.

What has Dean Jones said about Onana and Everton?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones said: "One of the good things for Everton in all this is that at this moment in time I have not heard from any contacts that they understand Onana to be a top target for any other club.

“That’s important, because one of the big things for him at Everton is how important he is to the project and the bond he has built.

“If clubs are just looking towards him as a back-up option in case their main targets cannot be signed it may not have the same lure for him.

“We have seen how much he loves Everton and it will take a lot for him to walk away from it. There is interest from other teams, there’s no doubt about that, but Everton do have a good chance of keeping him for now.”

How has Onana performed for Everton this season?

It's not an outlandish claim to suggest Everton might've been a Championship side now if it wasn't for the signing of Onana.

Arriving from Ligue 1 side Lille, Onana's energy in midfield was crucial to an otherwise lacklustre Toffees outfit.

Featuring 35 times for Everton throughout the campaign, Onana quickly established himself as an ever-present in the heart of midfield.

And his importance to the side was reflected in his WhoScored ranking, with the 21-year-old ending the campaign with a rating of 6.71 - the seventh highest in the Everton squad.