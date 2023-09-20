Everton manager Sean Dyche may be handed a reprieve that will see him avoid the sack at Goodison Park because of one particular reason, journalist Paul Brown has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The Toffees have started the season in dire fashion, with some suggesting that Dyche could be let go as Everton boss in the not-too-distant future.

Everton latest news - Sean Dyche

There's an unwavering sense of dread hanging over Everton's fortunes at the moment, as the Merseyside outfit continue to slide into yet more trouble. Sunday's defeat against Arsenal meant their winless run in the Premier League stretches to five matches, with their only point having come away to fellow strugglers Sheffield United.

Having avoided the drop on the final day of last season, there is a feeling that Everton will likely endure another relegation battle this time around. There had been hopes that with a full pre-season under his belt, manager Dyche would've been able to work his magic and develop a squad capable of climbing up the table, but so far that hasn't been the case.

A lacklustre showing against Arsenal over the weekend continued what has been a troublesome start to the campaign, with the Goodison faithful - once again - voicing their displeasure at full-time. In what is supposed to be their last full season at the famous old ground, it looks like Everton fans old and new aren't going to be able to enjoy the Goodison swansong.

But whether Dyche will be there to oversee what happens throughout the rest of the campaign remains to be seen.

What has Paul Brown said about Sean Dyche and Everton?

Speaking in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, journalist Brown remains confident that Dyche will keep his job at Goodison for the foreseeable future, but only because of a technicality. The reliable reporter believes the ongoing takeover will take priority for the Merseyside club, meaning the former Burnley boss might keep his job until the ownership issue is sorted out.

On the current state of play involving Dyche and Everton, Brown said:

“It is a fact that Everton are struggling to keep paying their bills on time every month and sacking Dyche would obviously cost quite a lot of money. It's hard to see how you'd be able to do that without some sort of capital injection from the owner.

“And it doesn't look like the owner is willing to do that. Because he's obviously trying to sell and get out as quickly as possible. So it may be that Dyche survives even if Everton's run gets worse simply because they might find it too expensive to sack him at this point in time. That is a valid concern.”

What is the latest situation with the Everton takeover?

It was announced last week that American private investment firm 777 partners had agreed a takeover deal with the incumbent Everton owners. The multi-club investors signed a deal that will see them purchase Farhad Moshiri's full stake, which would make them the majority owner of Everton.

A controversial choice, given their track record with club ownership in the past, there has however been a minor boost for Everton since the deal was announced. According to David Ornstein in The Athletic, Everton have already received a sizeable loan from 777 partners to alleviate some of their cash flow problems. It will mainly impact their ongoing stadium build, which is scheduled to be completed next year, despite ongoing worries surrounding the project's funding.

The deal has been met with some criticism though, and journalist Brown told GIVEMESPORT earlier this week that it's a move which suits Moshiri, but not necessarily the club. Regardless, such is the volatility off the pitch at the moment, it looks likely that Dyche's job will remain safe, at least for now.

Everton's summer signings Fee Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal) Loan Youseff Chermiti (Sporting CP) £15m Ashley Young (Aston Villa) Free Jack Harrison (Leeds United) Loan Beto (Udinese) £25.75m All fees according to Sky Sports

What's next for Everton this season?

That is, of course, only if Everton's fortunes are turned around by the Kettering-born boss. Should the Toffees continue to suffer defeats, it's unlikely the owners - whoever they might be - will provide Dyche with too much patience.

Dyche does have a major opportunity to turn things around this weekend, as Everton will make the journey down south to face Brentford on Saturday afternoon. The Bees haven't enjoyed a fantastic start to the campaign themselves, with Everton no doubt hoping to use the weekend clash as a launchpad for the rest of the season.

Following that, it's over to the west Midlands in midweek for a League Cup tie against Aston Villa, before an already season-defining home match against Luton Town at the end of September.