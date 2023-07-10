Everton are interested in four Leeds United players, including Wilfried Gnonto and Rodrigo, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has informed GIVEMESPORT.

Sean Dyche will be desperate to improve his squad this summer after the Toffees narrowly escaped relegation last season.

Everton transfer news

In June, TUTTOmercatoWEB claimed that Everton were trying to sign Rodrigo to bolster their forward line.

The 32-year-old does not appear to be the only Leeds striker the Merseyside club are targeting, though. According to Football Insider, they also have an interest in Gnonto.

Everton signing at least one new No.9 this transfer window would come as no huge surprise. Dominic Calvert-Lewin has struggled to stay fit the last couple of seasons, while Neal Maupay only managed to score one Premier League goal last term (via Transfermarkt).

It is quite obvious that up front is an area that Dyche needs to strengthen before the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Everton and Leeds' players?

Taylor says Leeds stars Rodrigo, Gnonto, Jack Harrison and Crysencio Summerville have all caught Everton's attention.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "There's a lot of interest from Everton, in particular, in a lot of their players. Gnonto, Rodrigo, there's Jack Harrison. There's one more as well, Crysencio Summerville.

"I think these are the players that probably need to be moved on. They're probably not going to be there next season and once they go, there'll be a clearer sort of transfer budget. So I think departures should be the priority at this moment in time [for Leeds]."

Who else are Everton interested in?

Everton have also been linked with players away from Leeds and, unsurprisingly, several of them are forwards.

According to the MailOnline, Villarreal's Arnaut Danjuma has re-emerged as a target for the Toffees this summer.

They tried to bring him in during the January transfer window, but the Netherlands international opted to join Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur instead.

Danjuma is a versatile attacker who is able to lead the line for his side. Back in the 2021/22 season, he scored six goals in 11 Champions League games, as per Transfermarkt, so could be a good signing for Everton if they can finally land him.

The Premier League club are thought to be looking at Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye, too. The reliable Fabrizio Romano has stated that they are in the race for the 23-year-old's signature.

Who Everton end up with remains to be seen, but everything is pointing towards them signing at least one centre-forward before the transfer window closes. And again, it is a must.

Dyche's side scored just 34 goals in the Premier League last term (via WhoScored). Only Wolverhampton Wanderers (31) had a worse record. If they want to avoid another relegation battle, that is an area where they are going to have to improve.

And without bringing a new striker to Goodison Park, that is going to be difficult, unless Calvert-Lewin can stay fit and rediscover his best form again. But why take the chance?