Highlights Toffees target Boulaye Dia for firepower

Everton compete with PL clubs for striker

Amir Richardson eyed to replace departed midfielder

Everton are eyeing a move for Salernitana centre forward Boulaye Dia this summer, according to reports, as Sean Dyche and Co look to bolster their forward ranks ahead of an all-important Premier League campaign.

Last time out, the Merseyside-based outfit finished in 15th spot in the English top tier, largely thanks to their points deduction, and just about evaded the prospect of relegation.

Jake O’Brien, Iliman Ndiaye and Tim Iroegbunam have been snared on permanent deals thus far this summer, whereas Napoli’s Jesper Lindstrom has put pen to paper on a season-long loan deal – but the Toffees are far from done.

Everton Monitoring Boulaye Dia

Toffees face stern Premier League competition

A 28-cap, six goal Senegal international, Dia - described as 'phenomenal' by Zach Lowy - switched from Villarreal for Salernitana in the summer of 2023. Last term, the 27-year-old notched a paltry four-goal tally in 18 outings, equating to 1,157 minutes of action, across all competitions.

Linked with Newcastle United in the 2023/24 mid-season transfer window, Dia is being eyed by Dyche and Co, according to Il Mattino, via LaLazioSiamoNoi. Previous interest from clubs in Italy have not come to fruition, which has allowed those from the Premier League to have an advantage in the wake of the race to secure his services.

The report also states that a plethora of clubs – Girona, Villarreal, Real Betis, Brentford and Newcastle included – are all aware of his situation and, as a result, are keeping tabs on the French-born striker, who was sued by his current employers in March 2024 for not entering the field of play against Udinese.

Boulaye Dia - Senior Career Statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow Cards/Red Cards Reims 88 28 3 4/0 Salernitana 51 20 6 5/0 Villarreal 35 7 6 3/0 Jura Sud Foot 21 15 0 3/0

TuttoSalernitana have reported, however, that Dia’s dream is to ply his trade in the Premier League, leaving the door ajar for Everton and the like to swoop in and strike a deal.

It remains to be seen whether Dyche and his entourage lodge an offer for the centre forward, especially given the addition of the aforementioned Ndiaye, who amassed four goals and five assists for Marseille in 2023/24.

Since Richarlison upped and left for Tottenham Hotspur, it’s not unfair to say that Everton have lacked firepower. Last summer’s acquisition of Beto has not set the top tier alight, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin has endured his struggles in front of goal.

Amir Richardson Eyed by Everton Chiefs

Tottenham also a potential suitor

Having lost Amadou Onana to Aston Villa earlier in the window, Dyche and his entourage are looking to fill the void vacated by the Belgian midfielder before the window comes to a close on August 30.

As such, Reims and Morocco ace Amir Richardson has been eyed as a potential replacement, according to French publication L’Equipe, who also reveal that the sought-after 22-year-old’s asking price is set at just £10 million.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: At the age of 22, Richardson has notched nine goals and six assists in his 103-game career.

An imposing operator in the middle of the park, who has recently shone for his nation at the Olympics, Richardson’s 6ft 5in frame makes him a tricky customer for opposition and his arrival would soften the blow of Onana’s recent adieu.

According to Foot Mercato, Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur are also a team interested in the youngster’s signature this summer. As it stands, Richardson has three years left on his current deal, which leaves Reims in a favourable position at the negotiation table.

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 07/08/2024