Everton could be in the market for another winger before the window closes, and journalist Paul Brown has provided an update on their pursuit of Kamaldeen Sulemana, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

After a difficult start to the season, reinforcements are needed at Goodison Park before the end of the week.

Everton transfer news - Kamaldeen Sulemana

Sulemana signed for Southampton for a fee of around £21m during the January transfer window of last season, according to The Athletic. The report claims that Sulemana chose to join the Saints over Everton, who also made an offer to secure his signature. It’s not quite worked out for Sulemana at Southampton, who were relegated from the Premier League just a few months after he joined the club. As a result, he might be looking for a move back to England’s top flight.

According to journalist Mike McGrath, Everton are reignited their interest in the Ghanaian winger, making a £22m verbal offer, which was rejected by the south coast club. Sulemana is reportedly being eyed as a replacement for Demarai Gray, who is in talks to join Saudi Arabian side Al Shabab, as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. Everton have been utilising James Garner and youngster Lewis Dobbin in wide positions so far this campaign due to a lack of options, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Toffees push to sign another winger.

Now, journalist Brown has provided an update on their pursuit of Sulemana.

What has Brown said about Everton and Sulemana?

Brown has suggested that if Everton are to secure the signature of Sulemana this summer, it’s likely to be a loan deal. The journalist adds that funds are limited at Goodison Park, so this could be the type of signing they go for before the window slams shut on Friday night.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think Sulemana is likely to be a loan. So, on that basis, I wouldn't say what's happened with Che Adams is likely to hold that up or be a problem. They were able to negotiate fairly smoothly over Mason Holgate's loan in the other direction. So, I don't think the Adams situation should make a difference here really.

“If they were able to get Sulemana on loan I think that's not a not a bad option really. Funds are so limited that being able to get someone who should be a ready-made Premier League option, for very little immediate outlay, is probably the kind of deal that Everton are looking for."

Everton's summer signings Fee Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal) Loan Youseff Chermiti (Sporting CP) £15m Ashley Young (Aston Villa) Free Jack Harrison (Leeds United) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

What’s next for Everton?

It's clear that the Merseyside club are in the market for a winger, after seemingly missing out on Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto. As Brown touched upon, Everton were also pushing to sign Southampton forward Che Adams, with a £15m fee reportedly agreed earlier in the month. However, a move has failed to materialise so far, hinting that the final details have been difficult to negotiate. The Toffees are closing in on the signing of Udinese striker Beto, which may have been their alternative to Adams at Goodison Park, as per the BBC.