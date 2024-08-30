Everton have now been leapfrogged by Fulham in the race for Enrest Nuamah’s signature, according to The Guardian’s Ed Aarons, who revealed that a move to Goodison Park is now looking unlikely, despite talks being held earlier today.

Reports earlier today revealed that the Merseysiders had reached an agreement with the French club over his signature and that only the minor intricacies of his deal were needed to be ironed out before he was Everton-bound, but a move to Craven Cottage is now on the agenda.

Everton 'Unlikely' to Sign Ernest Nuamah

Fulham now the leading contenders for his signature

Nuamah, 20, has emerged as a wanted man in the dying embers of the summer window with a trio of Premier League clubs vying for his services with him able to add immediate quality and an exuberance of youth to all clubs.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), journalist Aarons suggested that Marco Silva and Co are now deemed as front-runners in the race for the 20-year-old, who has 12 caps for Ghana, and that they have overtaken Everton in the process.

Despite previous talks being held between the winger's employers, Lyon, and Everton, a move to the west Londoners now looks to be the most likely outcome, much to the dismay to those of a Goodison Park persuasion.

“Fulham now ahead in race to sign Ernest Nuamah from Lyon. Everton deal looking unlikely despite talks earlier.”

Even Nottingham Forest were, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, close to agreeing a deal for the young talent earlier today, but the Cottagers, under Marco Silva's watch, have been earmarked as his most likely destination.

Newcastle’s Miguel Almiron Eyed by Everton

A deal for the Paraguayan will be tricky to complete

Despite a Deadline Day deal for Nuamah looking like it will fail to come to fruition, Everton have set their sights on Miguel Almiron, who is currently out of favour at Newcastle United, and are working late to lure him away from St James' Park this evening.

Per The Guardian's Aarons, a deal for the 58-cap Paraguay international will be difficult to strike given how late Dyche and Co have registered their interest, but the former Atalanta ace still remains high on the Merseysider's shortlist.