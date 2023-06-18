Everton midfielder Amadou Onana is the most likely first team regular to leave this summer, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Belgian international joined Everton for £33 million from Lille last August but could be set to leave the Toffees after only one season - despite Sean Dyche guiding the club to safety.

Everton news - Amadou Onana

According to the Daily Mail, Everton are 'under pressure' to sell the Senegalese-born midfielder due to financial difficulties the club are facing. The Mail are reporting that the club are undergoing special measures with the Premier League due to accumulating losses of £370 million over three years - and must make another major sale following Antony Gordon's £45 million move to Newcastle in January.

The Liverpool Echo believe that Manchester United are interested in £100k-a-week star Onana, who has made six appearances for Belgium. The Sun also reported that the 21-year-old was on Chelsea's transfer wishlist in January.

What has Brown said about Onana?

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "We still really haven't heard exactly what the player himself wants to do. I'd like to hear from Onana whether he really is committed to Everton for the long term or whether he does fancy a move to another club. That's the big question mark here. He didn't really pull up any trees the last few weeks of the season.

"You don't really want to be see your club sell any of its regular first team players... but if it comes to it, I think he's probably the most likely one to go."

Will Everton sell Onana this summer?

Theoreticallty, selling Onana makes sense as he is one of the few first team squad members who holds any significant value given his age, outstanding physical attributes and capacity to improve.

That being said, Onana's debut season in England - while promising - was far from spectacular. The club are likely banking on potential buyors to interpret this as a symptom of Everton's disappointing performances as a team, rather than down to Onana's abilities as an individual player, but even so it is difficult to envisage the Toffees of convincing any club to stump up more than the £33 million they paid for the player.

While Onana remains a serious prospect, he is still raw and for the kind of fee Everton will likely demand, buyers will be more interested in looking for the finished article. Unless something drastic happens it is hard to see Everton being able to find the right transfer for Onana.