Everton are closing in on the signing of Olympique Lyonnais winger Ernest Nuamah, according to RMC Sport journalist Santi Aouna.

The Toffees are set to kickstart a second David Moyes era with the arrival of Nuamah, although he's been on their radar for several weeks. The 21-year-old Ghanian is an exciting young talent who has impressed in Ligue 1 this season, a bright spark on the right wing.

Moyes has returned for a second spell with the Merseyside outfit, and he has a job on his hands. The Scot is tasked with guiding them out of a relegation battle, sitting 16th, a point above the drop zone after 19 games, although they have a game in hand.

A lack of creativity has been an issue for the Toffees and largely played a role in Sean Dyche's sacking. Iliman Ndiaye has been a shining light in a difficult season, but Moyes will not have more options on the wing.

Everton Set To Seal Nuamah

The Young Ghanian Starlet Has Huge Potential

Everton is reportedly close to reaching a full agreement with Lyon to sign Nuamah, who has been with the French giants since August 2023. He initially joined on loan from Belgian outfit RWDM but sealed a permanent transfer in July 2024 for £23.5 million.

Nuamah was previously on Fulham's radar in the summer transfer window, but the Cottagers missed out on his signature. He's not established himself as a regular starter at Groupama Stadium, and his club are under pressure to sell players this window.

Lyon were handed a provisional relegation to Ligue 2 because of their concerning financial situation.