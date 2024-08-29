Everton's transfer window has been busy so far, with no fewer than six first-team signings and three departures totalling £70million to boot, with Fabrizio Romano now exclusively telling GIVEMESPORT that the Toffees aren't done there as they look to strengthen before Friday's deadline. However, whether Kieran Trippier will be flocking to Goodison Park remains to be seen with Romano stating that a deal may not be easy.

Everton have had the worst possible start to their Premier League campaign, losing 3-0 at home to Brighton on a dull opening day before going one worse with an embarrassing 4-0 loss at Tottenham Hotspur over the weekend. Their recruitment hasn't been bad per se, but some key areas are lacking, and Sean Dyche will be looking to remedy that - with Romano stating that whilst a deal for Trippier hasn't kicked on, and could be difficult to complete, the Toffees will be active in the window.

Romano: Trippier Move to Everton 'Not Easy'

Toffees will be active in final hours though

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano stated that whilst a deal for Trippier could be tricky, Everton will be 'very active' in the final few days of the transfer window as they aim to bolster their ranks after a slow start to life in the Premier League. He said:

"They are one to watch for sure, because they will be active on several positions. For example, something up front - I still think that something could happen in terms of opportunities up front, and they need something else. "There was interest in Kieran Trippier for the right-back position, but at the moment, it is still not easy on both the player and club side with Newcastle. But I think Everton will be another club who will be very active in the final days."

Trippier Could Leave Newcastle in the Window

The right-back has been dropped by Eddie Howe

Reports emerged last week that Trippier could be on his way out of Newcastle, with the Manchester City academy graduate having lost his place to Tino Livramento in the opening game of the season against Southampton and at the weekend against Bournemouth.

Kieran Trippier's Premier League statistics - Newcastle squad ranking, 2022/23 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 38 =1st Assists 7 1st Key Passes Per Game 2.9 1st Crosses Per Game 3.6 1st Tackles Per Game 1.9 3rd Match rating 7.41 1st

Everton, Atalanta and Galatasaray have all been credited with an interest in the England international but at the same time, it would take a lot for a deal to be done - especially with Newcastle also needing a backup right-back should he depart for Merseyside or abroad.

Right-Backs Are Needed at Everton

Their aging contingent needs replenishing

With Ashley Young and Seamus Coleman as Everton's main right-back choices at present given Nathan Patterson is out of action until at least next month, it's imperative that the Toffees bring in a new right-back.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Trippier has one goal in over 50 caps for England - coming in the 2018 World Cup semi-final loss against Croatia.

Young is arguably physically past it as a full-back having turned 39, whilst Coleman isn't far behind at 36 - though he generally puts in better performances. And, as club captain, he offers a role of responsibility in the changing room that Young may not possess.

Trippier is by no means young himself at the age of 33, but he has shown his quality over the past few seasons in a Newcastle shirt to warrant a move to the Premier League, despite Livramento starting over him and as a result, Dyche could look to recruit his former Burnley star to guide his side away from relegation.

Related Everton 'Ask' About Deal to Sign Sofyan Amrabat Today Everton have made an enquiry about signing Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 28-08-24.