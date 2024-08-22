Everton's defensive woes were highlighted in their opening day 3-0 loss to Brighton, with the Toffees evidently needing recruits at the back if they are to avoid a Premier League relegation battle this season - and that could see Sean Dyche's side make a move for Kieran Trippier, with the Merseyside club reportedly opening talks over a potential move for the Newcastle United star.

Trippier has been one of Newcastle's most important stars since his move from Atletico Madrid back in 2022, with four goals and 21 assists from right-back in just 92 games for the Magpies in that time. Being a huge part of their revival under Eddie Howe, Trippier has found himself as a key part of the England setup in his time on Tyneside and by qualifying for the Champions League, he has shown his quality on the domestic, continental and international stages. But his time on the north east coast could be up before long with the defender wanting a move - and Everton are keen to snap him up, according to The Athletic.

Kieran Trippier 'Wanted' by Everton in Loan Deal

The report from The Athletic journalist David Ornstein suggests that Trippier wants to leave Newcastle before next Friday's transfer deadline, and Everton are amongst the suitors for his signature.

Trippier joined Newcastle in January 2022 as one of their first new signings in the Saudi takeover era, and has massively impressed whenever he has stepped into a black and white shirt - leading to calls dubbing him as 'world class'.

Kieran Trippier's Premier League statistics - Newcastle squad ranking, 2022/23 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 38 =1st Assists 7 1st Key Passes Per Game 2.9 1st Crosses Per Game 3.6 1st Tackles Per Game 1.9 3rd Match rating 7.41 1st

But last season saw a dip in form, and with Tino Livramento set to become his eventual replacement on Tyneside with minutes creeping in for the youngster, Trippier is thought to be wanting regular first-team football.

The England right-back has two years left on his contract, though that hasn't deterred Everton in their bid to sign him. They are in contact with the Magpies over a potential loan deal, and with Ashley Young having been sent off at the weekend against Brighton alongside Seamus Coleman heading into the final year of his contract and Nathan Patterson suffering injury woes, Trippier would be an inspired signing for Dyche.

Kieran Trippier And Sean Dyche Could be Reunited

The Everton gaffer is in need of trusty defensive stars

Trippier has previously admitted his willingness to play for Dyche again after the former Burnley boss ignited his career at Turf Moor. Trippier had been released by Manchester City, with Howe signing him at Turf Moor whilst he was in the hot seat - but with the Bournemouth legend moving back down to the south coast, it was Dyche who took him under his wing.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kieran Trippier has 54 caps for England, scoring once - a famous free-kick against Croatia in a World Cup semi-final back in 2018.

Trippier was immense for the Clarets and has a fondness for Dyche, who he credited with kickstarting his career into one that has ended up with him grabbing an assist in a European Championship final, reaching the Champions League final, winning a La Liga title and playing in 180 Premier League matches, alongside being in the PFA Team of the Year back in 2022-23.

Everton's current options of Young, who is 39 years of age, and Coleman at 36 means that Trippier - despite being 33 - is a relative spring chicken compared to those at Goodison Park. And his flurry of appearances for the Magpies in recent years has shown that he can still compete at the highest level, which is a great bonus for the Toffees.

