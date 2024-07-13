Highlights Everton are looking to add Napoli winger Jesper Lindstrom to bolster their struggling attack.

Jesper Lindstrom's positional versatility and potential is likened to Julian Draxler.

Aston Villa are close to finalising a £50m deal for Everton's Onana, preventing Branthwaite sale.

Everton and Sean Dyche are looking to strengthen their options in attack this summer and have identified Napoli winger Jesper Lindstrom as their ‘next top target'. This is according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who revealed that the Dane’s employers are open to entertaining offers.

For much of 2023/24, the options on either flank for the Toffees were bleak, especially on the right. Premier League veteran Ashley Young and Jack Harrison, who has recently extended his loan stint at Goodison Park, were both used as options.

But it’s still an area in dire need of strengthening this summer. Their points deduction aside, the Merseyside-based outfit enjoyed a quietly brilliant season under Dyche, 53, and will be looking to retain their best players and add some new faces ahead of an all-exciting 2024/25.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Everton scored the second-least number of goals in the Premier League last term, notching 40 strikes in 38 outings.

Everton In Talks for Napoli’s Jesper Lindstrom

Serie A employers open to offers for the Dane

Thanks to the unfavourable goal return last campaign, adding to their attacking ranks would be wise and Lindstrom, a 16-cap Denmark international, has emerged as their 'next top target', according to Romano.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the football insider revealed that Dyche and co are in negotiations with the Serie A club over a potential move in the coming weeks, with Napoli open to entertaining offers in the case of a good proposal.

“EXCLUSIVE: Everton have opened talks with Napoli to sign Jesper Lindstrom as winger is next top target. Negotiations underway, Napoli are open to selling Jesper in case of good proposal, EFC on it. NO talks for Jackson Tchatchoua from Verona despite links.”

The 2000-born Dane played an array of positions under Francesco Calzona - left wing, central midfield, attacking midfield and ring wing - last season and so, his positional versatility is what makes him such an attractive prospect for would-be buyers.

Previously admired by Newcastle United last summer, Taastrup-born Lindstrom’s style of play has been described similarly to that of former Paris Saint-Germain and Schalke ace Julian Draxler.

Lindstrom (22/23), McNeil (23/24), Harrison (23/24) - League Stats Statistic Lindstrom (22/23) McNeil (23/24) Harrison (23/24) Minutes 1,696 2,900 2,220 Goals 7 3 3 Assists 2 6 1 Shots per game 1.7 1.6 1.2 Key passes per game 0.7 2 1 Dribbles per game 1 0.9 1 Overall rating 6.66 6.97 6.62

Last term, Lindstrom made 22 appearances in Serie A but was only offered a starting berth on two occasions following his switch from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2023. A lack of game time saw him miss out on a spot in Kasper Hjulman’s Euro 2024 squad, but that hasn’t deterred Dyche and his entourage from entering talks.

Aston Villa ‘Finalising Deal’ for Everton Ace Onana

Belgian could leave Merseyside for £50m

In terms of outgoings, Everton could bid farewell to Belgian Amadou Onana after The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed that Unai Emery’s Aston Villa are ‘close to finalising’ a move for the sought-after midfielder, who has also piqued the interest of Manchester United, Arsenal and the like.

According to the report, personal terms have been agreed between the club and the player, who will cost Villa around the £50m mark. The prospect of playing under Emery is an attractive one for the former Lille ace, and he’ll likely fill the void of the recently departed Douglas Luiz, who switched Villa for Juventus.

Onana’s prospective exit, however, does mean that selling Manchester United-linked Jarrad Branthwaite is now all the more likely. As a result, Ornstein revealed that Erik ten Hag’s pursuit of the Carlisle-born ace has all-but ended unless a dramatically high bid was to be tabled.

All statistics per WhoScored.