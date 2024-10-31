Everton are battling towards the relegation zone once again this season, and some of their players are currently underperforming. Although the Toffees are unbeaten in five Premier League games, some of the performances have left a lot to be desired, while they also struggled to pick up points in the opening weeks of the campaign.

Since his arrival, Sean Dyche has regularly trusted Jack Harrison and Dwight McNeil as his chosen wide men. This season, McNeil has moved into a central role predominantly, with Iliman Ndiaye on the left-hand side. Summer signing Jesper Lindstrom has found minutes difficult to come by, and with Harrison struggling to perform on the right-hand side, it could be time to give the Danish winger a chance to perform.

Harrison Struggling for Form at Everton

Lindstrom hasn't been given enough chances

So far this term, Harrison, who earns £90k-a-week at Goodison Park, is yet to provide a single goal or assist in the Premier League despite playing 596 minutes. Against Fulham last time out, the English winger particularly struggled with a disappointing display, while Lindstrom watched on until the 67th minute when Dyche introduced him as a substitute.

It's been a familiar story for the Napoli loanee who has rarely started since his arrival at Goodison Park. Considering the Toffees' lack of goals, it could be an opportunity for Dyche to mix it up in attack, especially with a trip to Southampton coming this weekend.

The Saints are yet to win upon their return to the Premier League and have been shipping goals, so adding a player of Lindstrom's quality and pace could be what they need. When the two teams met earlier in the campaign, Lindstrom was a real threat on the right-hand side for the Toffees in what was a rare start in the EFL Cup.

Lindstrom made five key passes with two shots on target and was unfortunate not to have grabbed himself a goal. The Danish international is only on loan at Everton and Napoli appear happy to get rid, so he may need a run in the side to save his career at Goodison Park.

Lindstrom Has Shown Enough at Frankfurt

Dyche needs to take a risk

Although there's no doubt Lindstrom has struggled to make an impact at Goodison Park, the Danish international has shown enough trying his career that he's capable of performing at the highest level. Lindstrom struggled during his time at Napoli, but he flourished under Oliver Flasner at Frankfurt.

In the Bundesliga, Lindstrom provided 21 goals and assists combined in 57 appearances. Before his move to the German side, he also provided 30 goals and assists combined for Brondby in just 65 games. Napoli was undoubtedly a poor spell from Lindstrom, but he was rarely given an opportunity to impress from the start and was restricted to mainly substitute appearances.

Lindstrom adds natural pace in attack which Everton have been lacking for several years now. Although Harrison and McNeil have their own qualities which have benefited the Toffees, they aren't on the same level as Lindstrom when it comes to speed. Southampton are likely to dominate possession, so having Lindstrom's pace in transition could be key.

All statistic courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 31/10/2024