Highlights Everton have been hit with a 10-point deduction for breaching the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules, dropping them to 19th place.

The Merseyside club are set to appeal the decision, which could lead to a smaller points deduction.

Journalist Dean Jones has suggested that this isn't the end of the world for Evertonians, explaining why the fans should come together in this moment.

Everton were recently hit with a 10-point deduction for breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules following an independent commission review into their 2021/22 accounts, and journalist Dean Jones has given his verdict to GIVEMESPORT on the situation.

The Toffees were referred to an independent commission in March by the Premier League and the result of the investigation has now been confirmed, with Everton dropping down to 19th place in the Premier League after suffering a 10-point deduction with immediate effect.

Following a five-day hearing back in October, Everton's losses of £124.5m in the financial year of 2021/2022 meant the club were over the limit of £105m. As a result, the commission decided that the biggest sanction in Premier League history was sufficient enough.

Everton are "shocked and disappointed"

In a statement on Friday 17th November, Everton confirmed they have received their result from the Premier League's commission and suggested that they are 'both shocked and disappointed' by the punishment. It's not only the football club who are surprised by the decision, with many figures working within the game questioning the 10-point deduction.

Jamie Carragher, Dominic King, and Gary Lineker are among those to have reacted on social media. It's not a surprise that Everton have been punished, with fans across the footballing world calling for rules to be put in place to limit the spending of clubs. However, the extent of the punishment has flabbergasted many, due to the unprecedented nature of the deduction.

The 10-point deduction drops Everton right back into the mix of a relegation battle, after a string of impressive results saw them start to pull away from the pack. The Merseyside club are only two points away from safety, but it adds plenty of uncertainty to their season. The Toffees confirmed in their statement that they would be appealing their decision, which could lead to a smaller deduction, with Sky Sports reporter Alan Myers suggesting that the claim will be made to an Independent Appeals Commission and a different set of people to those who decided their original punishment.

The Premier League have certainly set a high bar for sanctions in the future, especially with Manchester City facing over 100 charges, compared to Everton's one, and Chelsea also in the red in terms of financial losses.

Jones has now reacted to the sudden sanctions placed on Everton, suggesting that the fans at Goodison Park shouldn't be too worried. He believes the supporters can come together and create a 'siege mentality', whilst creating unbelievable atmospheres at home to help get their team over the line. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Everton have never been relegated from the Premier League and they are now deep in a fight to retain that status. The team had started to do better recently and I thought they had turned the corner - but now this threatens everything the club stands for. It’s a huge penalty, but if ever there was a season to be deducted points, this is the one because quality is so low at the bottom end of the top flight. The good news for Everton is that they could still survive this. The fans need to use it as an us against them moment, use a siege mentality and push it on the players to help them bounce back from this. Let’s see if they can galvanise the team. This moment will hurt everyone but there will be a belief in the area that Everton belong in the top flight and that they will not let go of that label without one hell of a fight. Their next game is at home to Man United and there will be a serious atmosphere inside Goodison Park for it. I’m not sure Ten Hag is going to be taking his side there at a good moment. Obviously, an appeal is going to take place from here so we’ll have to see what happens from there. Maybe the ten points can yet be reduced, but at the same time eyes will be on Moshiri and his management of this whole situation because this has been bubbling for some time and I imagine fans will be demanding to know if he did enough to avoid this or if he walked into it."

Everton fans need to come together

Realistically, there's little Everton fans can do in terms of changing the punishment they are being hit with. However, the 10-point deduction far from guarantees relegation to the Championship. With Sean Dyche's side just two points away from safety, there is plenty of time for the Toffees to climb out of trouble.

With a home fixture up next against Manchester United, Everton can climb out of the relegation zone just over a week after the Premier League's decision was made, so it's the perfect opportunity for supporters to come together and get behind their team. The task is tough for Dyche and his players, but their recent form suggests that the deduction won't be a problem from a footballing perspective.