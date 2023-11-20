Highlights Everton have been hit with a 10-point deduction for breaching Premier League rules on Profit and Sustainability, which has placed them in the relegation zone.

The club plans to appeal the decision in hopes of reducing the deduction, but the outcome remains uncertain.

Journalist Paul Brown has explained why there is a "chink of light for Evertonians" despite their disastrous news.

Everton recently received their punishment for breaching the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability rules - a 10-point deduction - and journalist Paul Brown has now discussed with GIVEMESPORT the prospect of their appeal being successful.

The Merseyside club were referred to an independent commission by the Premier League back in March, with the result of the investigation now confirmed. With immediate effect, the Toffees have been deducted 10 points, and now find themselves in the relegation zone with a battle to stay in England's top flight.

The 10-point deduction is the biggest sanction in Premier League history, after Everton recorded losses of £124.5m, which is over the threshold of £105m allowed. It's a tricky situation for Everton to deal with and, understandably, the club aren't happy with the hefty punishment placed on their shoulders. The Toffees would have undoubtedly expected some form of punishment, but maybe not a 10-point deduction.

Everton are shocked by the verdict

Everton released a statement shortly after news broke that they would be punished heavily for their financial dealings, expressing their shock and disappointment with the 10-point deduction. The club have confirmed that they will be looking to appeal the decision to try and reduce the deduction, but whether they will be successful or not remains to be seen.

Journalist Dean Jones later told GIVEMESPORT that he still believes Everton can survive this situation, with the players, fans, and staff able to now come together to fight for survival. The Merseyside club have been through difficulties over the last few years in their fight to stay in the Premier League, and this is just another hurdle which they can overcome.

Everton now find themselves in 19th place in the table, two points adrift, meaning it's certainly not game over for the Toffees. Considering the performances Sean Dyche's side have produced over the last few weeks, they should be able to climb out of the relegation zone soon if their form continues.

Sky Sports reporter Alan Myers has claimed that Everton's appeal process will be dealt with by a separate group of people from those who decided their original punishment. Although the blue half of Merseyside are unlikely to deny any wrongdoing, they will be looking to argue that the punishment is excessive.

The MailOnline have suggested that Everton could face a further points deduction due to being plunged into administration if certain clubs are successful with their compensation claims. The report suggests that Burnley, Leicester City, and Leeds United have confirmed their intention to sue Everton after they suffered relegation whilst the Toffees stayed in the Premier League.

Brown has suggested that he does believe that there is a strong possibility that Everton might be able to have their punishment reduced when this sanction is appealed due to some of the mitigating factors that have been put forward. However, the journalist adds that some of those factors were 'quite laughable' and he's amazed that some were presented to the commission, but they should still have a strong case regardless. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"I think there's a chink of light for Everton fans because I do think there's a strong possibility that when this goes to appeal, they might be able to have the punishment reduced. We shall see. There are several mitigating factors that the club put forward. I have to say some of them were actually quite laughable and I'm amazed they even bothered to try putting some of those forward. But there are some in there that I think have a chance of being successful at appeal. So whether it stays at 10 points or not is debatable."

Sean Dyche has to focus on results

With everything bubbling in the background, Dyche has to ensure that he and his players are focusing on matters on the pitch. Although the sanction is bound to have a major impact behind the scenes, Everton must now block out the noise and try and climb out of the relegation zone.

The Toffees face Manchester United at the weekend at Goodison Park, a game where the fans are likely to produce an atmosphere similar to what we've seen when the going got tough in the last few seasons. The supporters can create a siege mentality and help drag their side out of trouble, sending a message to the footballing world.