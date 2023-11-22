Highlights Everton may face legal action from other clubs, potentially leading to a further nine-point deduction if they go into administration.

Dean Jones has claimed that Everton are prepared to deal with any legal case from rival clubs.

Despite the 10-point deduction, the data suggests Everton should be able to stay in the Premier League if performances continue.

Everton could face legal action from other clubs after they were recently hit with a 10-point deduction in the Premier League, but journalist Dean Jones has explained to GIVEMESPORT why this might not lead to the 'worse case scenario' for the club.

The Toffees were hit with a 10-point deduction earlier in November following an investigation from the Premier League's Independent Commission into their finances. The decision saw Everton plummet down the table to 19th position, only ahead of bottom-of-the-league Burnley on goal difference.

In a statement shortly after the sanction was announced, Everton confirmed their desire to appeal the decision. Whether they will have any success remains to be seen, but the club have stated how disappointed and shocked they are, after receiving the biggest punishment in Premier League history. Despite an appeal hopefully lessening the deduction, things could get worse for the Merseyside club.

Everton could now be sued

A report from MailOnline has claimed that Everton could receive a further nine-point deduction if they go into administration, which could be the case if the likes of Burnley, Leicester City, and Leeds United go ahead with attempting to sue the club. The aforementioned trio all feel they've been impacted by Everton's excessive spending, with the Toffees avoiding relegation whilst other sides dropped down to the Championship.

Although it's yet to be confirmed whether any club will pull the trigger and look to take their case to the next stage, journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Everton would be foolish not to be worried about potential claims, with Leicester, Burnley, and Leeds set to go through with their initial threats.

The 10-point deduction might not be the end of the world for Everton as Sean Dyche is starting to get a tune out of his players, and there's still an excellent chance of them avoiding relegation. However, if they are involved in a legal battle which forces them to hand over millions of pounds worth of cash to other clubs, it could have a catastrophic impact.

Brown has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that the Toffees have a strong possibility of seeing their points deduction reduced, so the main worry could now be about whether they are sued, which could lead to administration. That's certainly the worst-case scenario for Everton, but they're currently in a precarious and unprecedented situation. Who knows what could happen in the near future, especially when you consider how surprised many of the footballing world were to see the Merseyside club receiving such a significant sanction.

Jones has suggested that Everton are in disarray at the moment and the club are, of course, fearful of what could happen next. However, the journalist adds that there is a reasonable amount of confidence internally that they would be able to deal with being sued by other clubs and it shouldn't lead to the worst-case scenario. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"They're obviously in disarray at the moment, and there's a sense of fear over what could happen next. From what I understand there is a reasonable amount of confidence that any chance of them getting sued probably wouldn't lead to the worst case scenario for Everton. I think that they would look to deal with that. I think they already feel like they've been hard enough done by in this situation without any salt being rubbed into their wounds. You can completely see the case that the other teams that have been affected by them spending like this might feel they've got a case to actually to get something for themselves here, and to feel that there is some reasons for them to avenge what Everton have gone and done in terms of spending."

Data suggests Everton should stay up

Before their 10-point deduction, Everton were on 14 points, which is an average of around 1.16 per game played. Over the course of a full campaign, this would leave Everton with around 44 points, which has been enough to stay in the Premier League comfortably over the last few years. Subtracting the 10 points from the deduction would leave them on 34, which is likely to secure their safety given how poorly Burnley, Sheffield United, and Luton Town have started this term.

Sheffield United, who are sat above Everton, are averaging 0.42 points per game, and over a full season, this lands them on around 16 points. Realistically, even with their sanction, the Merseyside club should be able to avoid relegation if their form continues. All stats via FBref.