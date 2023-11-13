Highlights Everton's financial troubles could worsen with a pending points deduction, putting their Premier League status at risk.

Despite the potential punishment, this season might be the best time for Everton to receive a points deduction for one key reason.

To cope with limited funds, Everton may need to sell some of their key assets, who are currently attracting interest from Premier League sides.

Everton are potentially facing a 12-point deduction in the Premier League, and journalist Paul Brown has explained to GIVEMESPORT why it might not be the worst year to receive one, whilst also providing some information on the pending punishment.

The Toffees are in a difficult financial situation and it could be about to get a whole lot worse. With a takeover currently in the process of being completed in the background, there is more going on behind the scenes than on the pitch in terms of problems for the Merseyside club.

Sean Dyche is managing to turn things around from a football perspective, but a points deduction could put his side in trouble in their fight to stay in the Premier League. An announcement could be made in the not-so-distant future, with Evertonians waiting patiently to discover their fate.

Everton could be in serious trouble

Everton officially announced back in September that 777 Partners had acquired all of Farhad Moshiri's shares, totalling 94.1%. The investment is likely to be welcomed by many of the supporters at Goodison Park due to the difficulties they are facing financially, but Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that he doesn't believe 777 Partners are guaranteed to finalise a takeover.

Moshiri has spent a vast amount of money since arriving at the club, but their performances on the pitch have worsened, so it's certainly time for a change.

Premier League Season Money Spent On Players League Position 2016/2017 £74m 7th 2017/2018 £174m 8th 2018/2019 £86m 8th 2019/2020 £104m 12th 2020/2021 £64m 10th 2021/2022 £34m 16th 2022/2023 £67m (Anthony Gordon and Richarlison sold) 17th 2023/2024 £35m (Only £2.6m upfront) 14th (Current) Stats according to Transfermarkt

However, things could be about to get a lot worse for Everton, with the Premier League recommending that an independent commission give the club a 12-point deduction. Of course, a severe punishment like this is bound to have a detrimental impact on their chances of staying in England's top flight. A 12-point deduction would see Everton drop to the bottom of the table, seven points away from safety, so Evertonians will be praying that they don't receive the maximum punishment and Dyche can continue to bring results at Goodison Park.

Brown has suggested that if Everton were to receive a points deduction, then it might not be the worst year to receive it due to the poor performances of some of the sides below them in the table. The journalist adds that the reported 12 points would be the maximum punishment and it's difficult to guess what the commission are going to do to Everton. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"Obviously the 12 points that people fear would be the maximum punishment, nobody can be sure that they would be docked 12 points, it would be entirely up to a commission to decide. There's no precedent for this really so it's hard to guess what they could end up with. I would say though that if you ever are to get a points deduction this might not be the worst year to incur one because the teams at the bottom are currently putting up numbers that are historically bad in the Premier League. I don't think a team who's lost as many games as Burnley at this stage of the season have ever managed to stay up in Premier League history, and Sheffield United came very close to having the same record at the weekend."

Sean Dyche fighting to keep hold of key players ahead of January

With funds limited at Goodison Park, the main focus for the Toffees could be to try and keep hold of some of their key stars at Goodison Park. Due to excessive fees spent on players in the past, the Merseyside club don't have a lot of money to work with and they may need to sell some of their assets, with Dyche unlikely to have a say in the matter.

As per Football Transfers, Newcastle United are now interested in signing Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, who has become an important figure in Dyche's defence alongside James Tarkowski. The Toffees could demand a significant fee for the English youth international, but he's now the only valuable asset in the squad.

In the summer transfer window, Manchester United made an approach to sign Amadou Onana. With Erik ten Hag's side struggling this season, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Red Devils made another effort to secure his signature in the upcoming window.