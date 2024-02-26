Highlights Everton's 10-point deduction has been reduced to six after an appeal.

The Toffees will climb to 15th place in the Premier League.

Sean Dyche's side now have a little breathing space in the battle to stay in the division.

Everton were hit with a 10-point deduction earlier in the season for breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, and David Ornstein from The Athletic has now confirmed that their sanction has been reduced to six points.

The Toffees submitted an appeal shortly after the Premier League hit the club with the largest sanction in the league's history, and over the last few weeks they've been awaiting the verdict. The initial deduction plunged the Merseyside outfit into the relegation zone, but Sean Dyche's side have accumulated enough points to slowly drag themselves out of it.

Everton's point deduction reduced

The Toffees will be five points clear of the drop

A report from The Athletic journalist Ornstein has now confirmed that Everton's 10-point reduction has been reduced to six after the Toffees appealed the original sanction placed on them in November. The Merseyside outfit will climb to 15th place in the Premier League table, giving Dyche's side a little breathing space in their battle to stay in the division.

Everton were referred to an independent commission in March 2023 for their alleged breach, with the verdict coming later in the year. The deduction impacted Everton's current season, and they were initially dropped into the bottom three and faced an uphill task to escape relegation.

Shortly after Ornstein's report, Everton released an official statement, confirming the decision, suggesting they are satisfied...

"Everton can confirm an Appeal Board has concluded that the points deduction imposed by an independent Premier League Commission in November be reduced from 10 points to six points, with immediate effect. While the Club is still digesting the Appeal Board’s decision, we are satisfied our appeal has resulted in a reduction in the points sanction."

Although Evertonians would have been hoping to see their deduction completely eradicated, it's a huge boost for their chances of staying in the Premier League. The Toffees will climb above Brentford in 15th place and will be five points clear of 18th place Luton Town.

Everton awaiting verdict on second Premier League charge

The Toffees could be sanctioned again

The Athletic's report has also confirmed that Everton could face a second points deduction this season after being charged with another profit and sustainability breach in January. Nottingham Forest were also charged, with both clubs currently waiting to hear their verdict.

Another sanction, if points related, could plunge the Toffees back into trouble once again. There's still a chance the Premier League could opt to charge Everton in a different manner, whether that be through a fine, suspended points deduction, or a transfer ban, according to The Guardian.

Any of the aforementioned punishments will have a majorly negative impact on the Merseyside club, but another points deduction will severely hamper their chances of surviving this season.