Everton have now received another sanction from the Premier League for breaching profit and sustainability regulations, with The Times journalist Paul Joyce confirming that the Toffees have been deduced two points.

It's been a catastrophic campaign for Everton so far, with sanctions and disappointing performances derailing any progress they've made at times during the season. Sean Dyche's side are in the midst of a relegation battle, and they've had plenty to deal with off the pitch too. Not only have the Premier League slapped the Merseyside outfit with multiple punishments, but there is an ongoing takeover of the club which has dragged on for months and months, with no sign of a solution coming in the near future.

Everton Receive Two-Point Deduction

The Toffees drop to 16th

Joyce has now confirmed that Everton have been docked two points by the independent commission for breaching profit and sustainability regulations. It's not the first sanction the Merseyside club have been hit with this campaign, as they were originally deducted 10 points earlier in the season, which has now been reduced to six. Overall, Dyche's men have seen eight points chalked off their total.

The Toffees quickly released a statement on the matter, confirming their intention to appeal the decision...

"The Club and its legal representatives have begun the preparations to appeal the Commission’s decision."

The points deduction that Everton received earlier in the season plunged the Toffees into the relegation zone. Dyche and his team managed to pick up some impressive results shortly after, steering themselves away from the bottom three, before they received four points back on appeal. The latest sanction sees the Merseyside outfit drop down to 16th position, just two points above Luton Town in 18th.

Although it's far from an ideal situation for Everton, they now know where they stand between now and the end of the campaign. It's certainly made their task a little more difficult, but staying in the Premier League is still in their hands at the moment.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Everton recently recorded losses of £89.1m for the 2022-2023 season.

Everton Takeover Latest

777 Partners hoping to secure the Toffees

777 Partners agreed to acquire Farhad Moshiri's shares in Everton back in September, subject to the strict conditions of the Premier League. In April, almost seven months later, we're yet to see a deal officially completed. A report from The Times suggests that the relevant authorities are not fully satisfied just yet for a change of control at the top of Everton.

The report also adds that there is interest from another American group who don't have a sporting background but are believed to be 'cash rich'. It's set to be another worrying month for the Toffees as they battle to stay in the Premier League.

