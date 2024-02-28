Highlights Everton's 10-point deduction was reduced to six points after appeal, moving them to 15th in the Premier League.

Despite appeal success, Everton face another charge that could bring them back into a relegation fight.

Dele Alli could be offered a new contract by Everton as he recovers from an injury.

Everton were hit with a 10-point deduction earlier in the season after breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability regulations, and journalist Dean Jones has now told GIVEMESPORT that the Toffees are in a 'really strange' situation, with their appeal granting them four points back, but a second charge could take them away again.

After the Merseyside club were slapped with a 10-point deduction back in November, the Toffees quickly confirmed that they would be appealing the hefty sanction. The sanction plunged Sean Dyche's side into the relegation zone, and they finally discovered their verdict earlier this week.

Dyche's men have struggled for form over the last few months and are yet to win a game in the Premier League in 2024, so receiving some points back is hugely beneficial. The Toffees should be comfortable in the race to stay in England's top flight, but they will have to avoid being sanctioned from their second charge.

Everton have sanction reduced

Everton released a statement earlier this week confirming that their appeal to have their 10-point deduction reduced had yielded a positive result, with the sanction reduced to just six points. This helped Everton climb into 15th place in the Premier League table, and the club confirmed they were satisfied with the decision...

"Everton can confirm an Appeal Board has concluded that the points deduction imposed by an independent Premier League Commission in November be reduced from 10 points to six points, with immediate effect. While the Club is still digesting the Appeal Board’s decision, we are satisfied our appeal has resulted in a reduction in the points sanction."

However, it isn't time for Dyche's squad to put their feet up and assume they'll sail away from the relegation fight, as there's a chance that another deduction is just around the corner. As per The Guardian, Everton have been charged for a second breach of the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules and could face a fine, points deduction, or a transfer ban.

It's a difficult situation for the Merseyside outfit, as the appeal being somewhat a success should be seen as a major positive, with Everton now five points clear of Luton Town in 18th place. However, another deduction could plunge them back into trouble once again, but there is also a chance that Nottingham Forest are hit with a hefty sanction.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Everton's 10-point deduction was the biggest sanction in the history of the Premier League.

Everton would be in 13th place if their 10-point deduction was completely rescinded, so their performances have been strong enough to avoid a relegation battle in a standard campaign.

Dean Jones - Everton in strange situation

Jones has suggested that Everton are in a strange situation as they're unable to celebrate the appeal verdict too much with a second charge potentially coming around the corner. The journalist adds that the Toffees feel they've been dealt with harshly and they believe they deserve to stay in the Premier League. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"It's obviously tricky and you don't want to get too carried away even in the good moment. But as it stands right now, they're looking in a better league situation in terms of staying in the division than they were previously. That can only be a good thing for this team. They feel that they've been obviously dealt with harshly and they believe they deserve to stay in the league beyond doubt. Obviously, them getting the points back is bad news for Luton Town who fall down a step closer to being relegated in a season where they'll feel they deserve to have a good shot at staying in this division. It's a really strange moment for Everton, because they'll want to celebrate this and see it as a win but there still feels like an edge of uncertainty that means they can't quite enjoy it."

Everton could offer Dele new deal

Dele Alli is yet to appear for the Toffees this season due to injury and Dyche has recently suggested that it's unlikely to be anytime soon that we see him in an Everton shirt. According to The Athletic, after spending some time away to recover from his injury, Dele has now returned to Merseyside as he pushes to make his comeback.

It's been a tricky spell for Dele, on and off the field, and the report from The Athletic even claims that Everton could offer him a new contract, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season.